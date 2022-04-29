The Minnesota Timberwolves aim to bounce back from a close-fought loss on Friday evening in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Minnesota faces a 3-2 series deficit in the first round against the Memphis Grizzlies after dropping Game 5 by a 111-109 margin. The Wolves host Game 6, with the Grizzlies seeking a win that would end the best-of-seven series. Minnesota reports no injuries, with Steven Adams (protocols) ruled out for Memphis. Ziaire Williams (knee) is listed as doubtful for the Grizzlies.

Grizzlies vs. Wolves spread: Grizzlies -1

Grizzlies vs. Wolves over-under: 229 points

Grizzlies vs. Wolves money line: Grizzlies -120, Wolves +100

MEM: The Grizzlies are 4-5-1 against the spread in the last 10 games

MINN: The Wolves are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games



Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis is enjoying offensive success in the series after posting a top-five offensive efficiency mark in the NBA this season. The Grizzlies are dominating the offensive glass, securing more than 30 percent of missed shots, and Memphis is averaging 34.0 free throw attempts and 26.2 assists per game. Dating back to the regular season, the Grizzlies led the NBA in offensive rebound rate, second-chance points, fast break points and points in the paint.

On defense, the Grizzlies have been even better, posting a defensive efficiency mark of 105.8 points allowed per 100 possessions against the Wolves. Memphis is forcing 19 turnovers per game and holding Minnesota to only 1.2 assists for every turnover. The Grizzlies led the NBA in both blocks (6.5 per game) and steals (9.8 per game) during the regular season, with top-10 marks in field goal percentage allowed, 2-point percentage allowed, overall turnover creation and points allowed per possession.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

The Wolves are performing quite well in the series, especially when compared to traditional No. 7 seeds. Minnesota is shooting 38.8 percent from 3-point range on offense, and the Wolves are making full use of the free throw line. They are taking 28.4 free throw attempts per game, an elite figure, and converting more than 83 percent of those shots. That boosts overall efficiency, and Minnesota is moving the ball well in assisting on 63.1 percent of field goals.

The Wolves have upper-echelon shot creators in Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, and Minnesota ranked in the top eight of the NBA in offensive efficiency, offensive rebounding, assists per game, second-chance points, free throw attempts and fast break points during the regular season. The Wolves also led the league in 3-pointers, making 14.8 per game, and Minnesota also has defensive strengths. Minnesota is blocking 8.4 shots per game in the series, and the Wolves ranked in the top three of the league in turnover creation, blocks per game and steals per game during the regular season.

