The Memphis Grizzlies host the Minnesota Timberwolves in a matchup with significant postseason implications on Thursday. Minnesota, who is in eighth place in the Western Conference standings, is is 46-33 overall and 23-17 on the road, while Memphis, who is currently the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, is 47-32 overall and 25-14 at home. The Timberwolves have won five of their last six games, but are looking to bounce back from a 110-103 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. The Grizzlies are looking to win their fourth straight after beating the Charlotte Hornets 124-100 on April 8.

Tipoff from the FedExForum in Memphis is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. Minnesota is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies odds from SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 232.5. Before making any Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters the final week of the 2024-25 NBA regular season on a sizzling 155-115 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000.

The model has set its sights on Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies spread: Timberwolves -1.5

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies over/under: 232.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies money line: Minnesota -165, Memphis +135

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies picks:

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Grizzlies can cover

The Grizzlies are currently one of the hottest teams in the Western Conference. Memphis has won three straight games, and now has a leg up on the Warriors and Timberwolves in the race to avoid the Play-In Games. The Grizzlies are also 40-38-1 against the spread this season.

Point guard Ja Morant has been on a tear for Memphis. In his last three games, Morant is averaging 31.3 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game. For the season, the former Murray State standout has per game averages of 23.0 points, 7.3 assist, and 4.2 rebounds.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota can jump into a tie with the Warriors and Grizzlies for sixth place in the Western Conference with a win. The Timberwolves are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games, and own a 21-19 ATS record in road games this season. Minnesota has also won five of its last six games.

Anthony Edwards is blossoming into one of the top young stars in the NBA for the Timberwolves. The former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game this season. Center Rudy Gobert continues to be a dominant presence inside the paint for Minnesota, averaging 11.6 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times and is leaning Under on the point total, projecting 226 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies on Thursday, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.

