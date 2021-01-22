Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Minnesota

Current Records: Atlanta 7-7; Minnesota 3-10

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Atlanta Hawks will be on the road. They will square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Target Center. The Hawks should still be feeling good after a victory, while Minnesota will be looking to regain their footing.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Atlanta ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 123-115 win over the Detroit Pistons. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 92-78 deficit. Center Clint Capela had a stellar game for Atlanta as he dropped a double-double on 27 points and 26 boards in addition to five blocks. That makes it 11 consecutive games in which Capela has had at least 11 rebounds. Capela's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, Minnesota lost 97-96 to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday on a last-minute jumper from Orlando's point guard Cole Anthony as the clock expired. The Timberwolves were up 51-35 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Shooting guard D'Angelo Russell (19 points) was the top scorer for Minnesota.

The Hawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Minnesota's defeat took them down to 3-10 while Atlanta's victory pulled them up to 7-7. Allowing an average of 116.23 points per game, the Timberwolves haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Minnesota have won six out of their last 11 games against Atlanta.