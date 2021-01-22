Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Minnesota
Current Records: Atlanta 7-7; Minnesota 3-10
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Atlanta Hawks will be on the road. They will square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Target Center. The Hawks should still be feeling good after a victory, while Minnesota will be looking to regain their footing.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Atlanta ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 123-115 win over the Detroit Pistons. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 92-78 deficit. Center Clint Capela had a stellar game for Atlanta as he dropped a double-double on 27 points and 26 boards in addition to five blocks. That makes it 11 consecutive games in which Capela has had at least 11 rebounds. Capela's points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, Minnesota lost 97-96 to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday on a last-minute jumper from Orlando's point guard Cole Anthony as the clock expired. The Timberwolves were up 51-35 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Shooting guard D'Angelo Russell (19 points) was the top scorer for Minnesota.
The Hawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Minnesota's defeat took them down to 3-10 while Atlanta's victory pulled them up to 7-7. Allowing an average of 116.23 points per game, the Timberwolves haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hawks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Minnesota have won six out of their last 11 games against Atlanta.
- Jan 18, 2021 - Atlanta 108 vs. Minnesota 97
- Feb 05, 2020 - Atlanta 127 vs. Minnesota 120
- Nov 25, 2019 - Minnesota 125 vs. Atlanta 113
- Feb 27, 2019 - Atlanta 131 vs. Minnesota 123
- Dec 28, 2018 - Atlanta 123 vs. Minnesota 120
- Mar 28, 2018 - Minnesota 126 vs. Atlanta 114
- Jan 29, 2018 - Atlanta 105 vs. Minnesota 100
- Dec 26, 2016 - Minnesota 104 vs. Atlanta 90
- Dec 21, 2016 - Minnesota 92 vs. Atlanta 84
- Nov 25, 2015 - Minnesota 99 vs. Atlanta 95
- Nov 09, 2015 - Minnesota 117 vs. Atlanta 107