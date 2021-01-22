Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Minnesota

Current Records: Atlanta 7-7; Minnesota 3-10

What to Know

This Friday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.23 points per matchup. They will stay at home another game and welcome the Atlanta Hawks at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 22 at Target Center. Atlanta should still be riding high after a win, while the Timberwolves will be looking to right the ship.

Minnesota lost 97-96 to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday on a last-minute jumper from Orlando's point guard Cole Anthony as the clock expired. Minnesota was up 51-35 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Shooting guard D'Angelo Russell (19 points) was the top scorer for Minnesota.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Hawks ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 123-115 victory over the Detroit Pistons. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 92-78 deficit. Center Clint Capela had a stellar game for Atlanta as he posted a double-double on 27 points and 26 boards in addition to five blocks. That makes it 11 consecutive games in which Capela has had at least 11 rebounds. Capela's points were the most he has had all year.

The Timberwolves are now 3-10 while the Hawks sit at 7-7. Atlanta is 3-3 after wins this season, and Minnesota is 1-8 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Minnesota have won six out of their last 11 games against Atlanta.