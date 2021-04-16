Who's Playing

Miami @ Minnesota

Current Records: Miami 28-27; Minnesota 14-42

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves head home again Friday, but with the point spread against them by 7 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET at Target Center. If the game is anything like the Timberwolves' 129-126 win from their previous meeting in February of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Minnesota suffered a grim 130-105 defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Minnesota was down 106-79 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Power forward Juancho Hernangomez put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 18 points. Hernangomez's performance made up for a slower contest against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Miami lost to the Denver Nuggets on the road by a decisive 123-106 margin. Despite the loss, Miami got a solid performance out of small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 13 points and nine assists.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Allowing an average of 118.11 points per game, Minnesota hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Heat are a solid 7-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Minnesota have won six out of their last ten games against Miami.