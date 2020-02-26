Timberwolves vs. Heat odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 26 predictions from proven computer model

The Miami Heat will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at the AmericanAirlines Arena. The Heat are 36-21 overall and 23-3 at home, while Minnesota is 16-40 overall and 9-19 on the road. The Timberwolves have lost five in a row and 18 of 19 overall. The Heat, meanwhile, have lost three of their past four games. Miami is favored by 10-points in the latest Heat vs. Timberwolves odds, while the over-under is set at 232. Before entering any Timberwolves vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.



Here are several NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Heat:

Heat vs. Timberwolves spread: Heat -10

Heat vs. Timberwolves over-under: 232 points

Heat vs. Timberwolves money line: Miami -568, Minnesota +409

What you need to know about the Heat

Miami went to overtime with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, but lost, 125-119. Miami was up 99-80 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Bam Adebayo put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost posted a triple-double with 22 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists. For the season, Adebayo is averaging 16.1 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

Despite losing six of their last eight games, the Heat will enter Wednesday's matchup confident they can earn a big victory on their home floor. Miami is 12-2 in its last 14 home games, and the Heat are 18-7-1 against the spread at home this season.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Minnesota fell to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, 139-123 on the road. Naz Reid had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 26 minutes and finishing with six points on 2-for-10 shooting. D'Angelo Russell scored 29 points, while Michael Beasley added 19. Russell has scored 22 or more points in three of his last four outings.

The Timberwolves have not won since Feb. 8, however they're 4-1 in their last five meetings against the Heat.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Heat picks



