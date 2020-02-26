Timberwolves vs. Heat odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 26 predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Timberwolves and Heat.
The Miami Heat will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at the AmericanAirlines Arena. The Heat are 36-21 overall and 23-3 at home, while Minnesota is 16-40 overall and 9-19 on the road. The Timberwolves have lost five in a row and 18 of 19 overall. The Heat, meanwhile, have lost three of their past four games. Miami is favored by 10-points in the latest Heat vs. Timberwolves odds, while the over-under is set at 232. Before entering any Timberwolves vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated spread and money line picks. It's already returned well over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 19 a blistering 47-30 on all top-rated spread picks this season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Heat vs. Timberwolves. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Heat:
- Heat vs. Timberwolves spread: Heat -10
- Heat vs. Timberwolves over-under: 232 points
- Heat vs. Timberwolves money line: Miami -568, Minnesota +409
What you need to know about the Heat
Miami went to overtime with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, but lost, 125-119. Miami was up 99-80 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Bam Adebayo put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost posted a triple-double with 22 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists. For the season, Adebayo is averaging 16.1 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
Despite losing six of their last eight games, the Heat will enter Wednesday's matchup confident they can earn a big victory on their home floor. Miami is 12-2 in its last 14 home games, and the Heat are 18-7-1 against the spread at home this season.
What you need to know about the Timberwolves
Minnesota fell to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, 139-123 on the road. Naz Reid had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 26 minutes and finishing with six points on 2-for-10 shooting. D'Angelo Russell scored 29 points, while Michael Beasley added 19. Russell has scored 22 or more points in three of his last four outings.
The Timberwolves have not won since Feb. 8, however they're 4-1 in their last five meetings against the Heat.
How to make Timberwolves vs. Heat picks
The model has simulated Heat vs. Timberwolves 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Timberwolves vs. Heat? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Heat vs. Timberwolves spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
That's Pretty Interesting: The new Tatum
Also in this week's notebook: Pat Connaughton tells CBS Sports about his superpower
-
Report: Lillard (groin) needs more time
Lillard is still healing from a groin injury he suffered in early February
-
NBA DFS stacks, DK picks for Feb. 26
Jacob Gibbs just revealed the top NBA DFS stacks to target.
-
Antetokounmpo doesn't care about Drake
Antetokounmpo clearly wasn't concerned with anything that Drake had to say throughout the night
-
LeBron James eats Red Vines courtside
LeBron is just like us: he likes to snack
-
NBA DFS: Feb. 26 lineups, picks, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Top moments from Kobe, Gigi Bryant's memorial
The Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant was held on Monday in Los Angeles
-
LIVE: 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Team LeBron rallied from a halftime deficit to prevail in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game