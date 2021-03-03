Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Minnesota

Current Records: Charlotte 16-18; Minnesota 7-28

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.49 points per matchup. They will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Target Center after having had a few days off. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.

The contest between Minnesota and the Phoenix Suns on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with the Timberwolves falling 118-99 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorer for Minnesota was shooting guard Anthony Edwards (24 points).

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 59-59 at halftime, but Charlotte was not quite the Portland Trail Blazers' equal in the second half when they met on Monday. Charlotte took a hard 123-111 fall against Portland. Despite the loss, the Hornets got a solid performance out of point guard LaMelo Ball, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

The Timberwolves are now 7-28 while Charlotte sits at 16-18. Minnesota is 5-22 after losses this season, Charlotte 9-8.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hornets are a slight 1-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Timberwolves as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charlotte have won seven out of their last 11 games against Minnesota.