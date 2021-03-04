Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Minnesota

Current Records: Charlotte 16-18; Minnesota 7-28

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.49 points per matchup. They will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Target Center after having had a few days off. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.

The contest between Minnesota and the Phoenix Suns on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with the Timberwolves falling 118-99 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorer for Minnesota was shooting guard Anthony Edwards (24 points).

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 59-59 at halftime, but Charlotte was not quite the Portland Trail Blazers' equal in the second half when they met on Monday. Charlotte took a 123-111 bruising from Portland. Despite the defeat, the Hornets got a solid performance out of point guard LaMelo Ball, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 30 points, eight dimes and six boards.

The losses put the Timberwolves at 7-28 and Charlotte at 16-18. Minnesota is 5-22 after losses this year, Charlotte 9-8.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hornets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Timberwolves as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charlotte have won seven out of their last 11 games against Minnesota.

Feb 12, 2021 - Charlotte 120 vs. Minnesota 114

Feb 12, 2020 - Charlotte 115 vs. Minnesota 108

Oct 25, 2019 - Minnesota 121 vs. Charlotte 99

Mar 21, 2019 - Charlotte 113 vs. Minnesota 106

Dec 05, 2018 - Minnesota 121 vs. Charlotte 104

Nov 20, 2017 - Charlotte 118 vs. Minnesota 102

Nov 05, 2017 - Minnesota 112 vs. Charlotte 94

Dec 03, 2016 - Minnesota 125 vs. Charlotte 120

Nov 15, 2016 - Charlotte 115 vs. Minnesota 108

Mar 07, 2016 - Charlotte 108 vs. Minnesota 103

Nov 10, 2015 - Charlotte 104 vs. Minnesota 95

Injury Report for Minnesota

D'Angelo Russell: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Charlotte