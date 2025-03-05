The Charlotte Hornets (14-46) have lost seven games in a row, and the Minnesota Timberwolves (34-29) will look to continue the Hornets' misery when the two teams meet as part of Wednesday's NBA schedule. Minnesota is aiming for its third straight victory as it looks to keep pace in a crowded Western Conference playoff picture, with the Wolves the current No. 7 seed but just 1.5 games ahead of the No. 10 seed. These teams have alternated wins and losses over their last four meetings, with Minnesota winning the last contest, 114-93, in a home matchup on Nov. 4.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Minnesota is favored by 9 points in the latest Hornets vs. Timberwolves odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 223.5 points.

Here are the NBA best bets for Hornets vs. Timberwolves on Wednesday:

Hornets +9 (-110)

The spread splits heavily favor the Hornets, who will have all of their healthy players available after LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams missed time recently, slotting them into a lineup next to Miles Bridges, who is coming off a 35-point outing that was one off matching his season-high. Charlotte has covered in 60% of games as a home underdog, which is the third-highest rate in the East, while Minnesota has covered in just 40% of games as a favorite, which is the third-lowest rate in the West. Additionally, Charlotte has owned the spread advantage in recent matchups, going 7-2-1 versus the line in its last 10 meetings with the Timberwolves. See all of the model's Wednesday NBA picks here.

The Pick: Hornets +9 -- Charlotte covers in 62% of the model's simulations

Projected final score: Timberwolves 108, Hornets 105

Under 223.5 (-110)

No team favors the Under as much as Charlotte as the Under is a league-best 38-22 (63.3%) for the team this season. Each of its last three contests have gone under, while the Under is 11-9 for the Wolves against Eastern Conference opponents, compared to it being 18-25 versus fellow West teams. The Timberwolves could also be dealing with tired legs as not only are they on the second night of a back-to-back, but they are playing in their fifth road game over their last six matchups. Anthony Edwards is shooting under 40% over his last eight games, and the model has him scoring four fewer points than his season average, contributing to the Under hitting. See all of the model's Wednesday NBA picks here.

The Pick: Under 223.5 -- The Under hits in 72.5% of simulations, with 213 projected points

Projected final score: Timberwolves 108, Hornets 105

