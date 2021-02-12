The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 12-14 overall and 7-7 at home, while Minnesota is 6-19 overall and 2-11 on the road. The Hornets have won three of the last five games between the teams.

Charlotte is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Timberwolves odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 228.5.

Hornets vs. Timberwolves spread: Hornets -3.5

Hornets vs. Timberwolves over-under: 228.5 points

What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets lost to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, 130-114 on the road, Terry Rozier shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 34 points in 33 minutes. Charlotte allowed Memphis to make a franchise record 23 3-pointers. The Hornets have lost three of their past five games.

Miles Bridges has recorded three consecutive double-doubles. He had 15 points and 10 rebounds on Wednesday. LaMelo Ball scored 17 points. The Hornets scored just 15 points in the third quarter vs. Memphis.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Meanwhile, fell to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, 119-112. Naz Reid had 23 points. Karl-Anthony Towns had 18 points and 10 rebounds in his first game back after a 13-game layoff due to health and safety protocols. It was his fifth double-double of the season.

Minnesota has lost three consecutive games. D'Angelo Russell missed Wednesday's game with a sore left leg and is considered day to day, but he is out for Friday's game. Anthony Edwards is averaging 16.7 points over his last 10 games.

