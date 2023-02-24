The Minnesota Timberwolves will try to begin a playoff push when they open the second half of the season with a home game against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. Minnesota is in seventh place in the Western Conference, sitting at 31-30 overall this season. Charlotte has the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference, but it won its final two games prior to the All-Star break.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Minnesota is favored by 6 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Hornets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 241.

Hornets vs. Timberwolves spread: Timberwolves -6

Hornets vs. Timberwolves over/under: 241 points

Hornets vs. Timberwolves money line: Timberwolves -250, Hornets +205

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte was able to generate some momentum prior to the All-Star break, notching consecutive wins over the Hawks and Spurs. The Hornets had lost their first six games in February, so it was a much-needed winning streak. Star guard LaMelo Ball had 30 points, 15 assists and six rebounds in the win over the Hawks before adding 28 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists against the Spurs.

Ball was sidelined when these teams met on Nov. 25, so the Hornets will be happy to have their leader in points (23.3) and assists (8.4) on Friday night. They have yet to win three straight games this season, giving them some additional motivation in this contest. Charlotte is 5-1 in its last six games against Minnesota, covering the spread at a 5-0-1 clip during those games. After having missed the last 24 games due to a hand injury, Kelly Oubre Jr. (probable) and his 20.2 points per game are expected to be back in the lineup for Charlotte.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota has a tough stretch of games coming up during a four-game road trip, so the Timberwolves will be looking to take advantage of this matchup. They are returning from the All-Star break in position for the play-in round in the Western Conference. Minnesota added veteran guard Mike Conley from the Jazz before the break, and he scored a combined 21 points in his first two games.

Conley also dished out nine assists in a win over Dallas in his second game with the team. All-Star Anthony Edwards leads Minnesota with 24.9 points per game, playing in all 61 contests this season. He entered the All-Star break by scoring 31 points or more in three of his final four games, including 34 against Washington in his most recent outing. Edwards is facing a Charlotte team that is riding a seven-game road losing streak and has only covered the spread twice in its last eight games.

