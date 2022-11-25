The Minnesota Timberwolves (10-8) and the Charlotte Hornets (5-14) clash against one another on Friday afternoon. The Timberwolves are playing superb basketball right now, winning five straight games, and on Wednesday, they defeated the Indiana Pacers 115-101. Charlotte just halted its three-game skid, outlasting the Philadelphia 76ers 115-101 on Nov. 23. LaMelo Ball (ankle), Cody Martin (knee) and Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) are out for Charlotte, with Gordon Hayward (shoulder) questionable. Jordan McLaughlin (calf) and Taurean Prince (shoulder) are out for Minnesota, with Kyle Anderson (back) questionable.

Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Caesars Sportsbook lists Minnesota as a 5-point favorite in the latest Timberwolves vs. Hornets odds. The over/under for total points is set at 226.

Timberwolves vs. Hornets spread: Minnesota -5



Timberwolves vs. Hornets Over-Under: 226 points

Timberwolves vs. Hornets money line: Minnesota -210, Charlotte +175

MIN: Timberwolves are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. a team with a losing straight-up record

CHA: Hornets are 3-1-1 ATS in their last five games overall

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Guard Anthony Edwards is a dynamic scorer with outstanding athleticism who is able to get into the lane and explode to the rim with power. The 2020 first-overall pick is an excellent scorer off the dribble with a beautiful shooting stroke. The 21-year-old averages 21.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, and on Nov. 16, he dropped 35 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns is an impactful two-way force on the floor. Towns has a nice shooting touch with superb range for a big and the three-time All-Star can be a top-tier shot-blocker with great ability and instincts. Towns averages 21.6 points, and nine rebounds along with shooting 36% from downtown. On Monday, he racked up 25 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists.

Why the Hornets can cover

Forward Kelly Oubre Jr. is an athletic and long (7-foot-2 wingspan) player on the wing. Oubre Jr. looks to get out in transition and attack the lane consistently. The Kansas product does a great job at weaving his way to the basket and finishing through contact. The 26-year-old averages 19.1 points and 5.2 rebounds, and on Nov. 18, he racked up 34 points, three rebounds, and three steals.

Guard Terry Rozier is an explosive playmaker who possesses good length and is excellent at playing through contact. The Louisville product also owns a good jumper with solid range. The 28-year-old puts up 20.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists. On Nov. 16, Rozier finished with 17 points and eight assists.

