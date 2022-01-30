Who's Playing

Utah @ Minnesota

Current Records: Utah 30-20; Minnesota 24-25

What to Know

The Utah Jazz and the Minnesota Timberwolves will face off in a Northwest Division clash at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 30 at Target Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Jazz came up short against the Memphis Grizzlies this past Friday, falling 119-109. Despite the loss, Utah got a solid performance out of small forward Danuel House Jr., who had 21 points. House Jr. had some trouble finding his footing against the Phoenix Suns this past Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. House Jr.'s points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, Minnesota came up short against Phoenix this past Friday, falling 134-124. The losing side was boosted by small forward Anthony Edwards, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and ten assists along with five boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Utah is expected to win a tight contest Sunday. Now might not be the best time to take Utah against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The Jazz are now 30-20 while the Timberwolves sit at 24-25. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Utah comes into the game boasting the third most fouls drawn per game in the league at 20.4. Less enviably, Minnesota is worst in the league in fouls per game, with 22 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

Odds

The Jazz are a slight 1-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Timberwolves as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won 16 out of their last 25 games against Minnesota.