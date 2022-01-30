Who's Playing
Utah @ Minnesota
Current Records: Utah 30-20; Minnesota 24-25
What to Know
The Utah Jazz and the Minnesota Timberwolves will face off in a Northwest Division clash at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 30 at Target Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Jazz came up short against the Memphis Grizzlies this past Friday, falling 119-109. Despite the loss, Utah got a solid performance out of small forward Danuel House Jr., who had 21 points. House Jr. had some trouble finding his footing against the Phoenix Suns this past Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. House Jr.'s points were the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, Minnesota came up short against Phoenix this past Friday, falling 134-124. The losing side was boosted by small forward Anthony Edwards, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and ten assists along with five boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Utah is expected to win a tight contest Sunday. Now might not be the best time to take Utah against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
The Jazz are now 30-20 while the Timberwolves sit at 24-25. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Utah comes into the game boasting the third most fouls drawn per game in the league at 20.4. Less enviably, Minnesota is worst in the league in fouls per game, with 22 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.00
Odds
The Jazz are a slight 1-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Timberwolves as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Utah have won 16 out of their last 25 games against Minnesota.
- Dec 31, 2021 - Utah 120 vs. Minnesota 108
- Dec 23, 2021 - Utah 128 vs. Minnesota 116
- Dec 08, 2021 - Utah 136 vs. Minnesota 104
- Apr 26, 2021 - Minnesota 105 vs. Utah 104
- Apr 24, 2021 - Minnesota 101 vs. Utah 96
- Dec 26, 2020 - Minnesota 116 vs. Utah 111
- Dec 11, 2019 - Utah 127 vs. Minnesota 116
- Nov 20, 2019 - Utah 103 vs. Minnesota 95
- Nov 18, 2019 - Minnesota 112 vs. Utah 102
- Mar 14, 2019 - Utah 120 vs. Minnesota 100
- Jan 27, 2019 - Utah 125 vs. Minnesota 111
- Jan 25, 2019 - Utah 106 vs. Minnesota 102
- Oct 31, 2018 - Minnesota 128 vs. Utah 125
- Apr 01, 2018 - Utah 121 vs. Minnesota 97
- Mar 02, 2018 - Utah 116 vs. Minnesota 108
- Nov 13, 2017 - Minnesota 109 vs. Utah 98
- Oct 20, 2017 - Minnesota 100 vs. Utah 97
- Apr 07, 2017 - Utah 120 vs. Minnesota 113
- Mar 01, 2017 - Minnesota 107 vs. Utah 80
- Jan 07, 2017 - Utah 94 vs. Minnesota 92
- Nov 28, 2016 - Utah 112 vs. Minnesota 103
- Apr 01, 2016 - Utah 98 vs. Minnesota 85
- Mar 26, 2016 - Utah 93 vs. Minnesota 84
- Jan 29, 2016 - Utah 103 vs. Minnesota 90
- Dec 30, 2015 - Minnesota 94 vs. Utah 80