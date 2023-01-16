Who's Playing
Utah @ Minnesota
Current Records: Utah 22-24; Minnesota 22-22
What to Know
The Utah Jazz have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Utah and the Minnesota Timberwolves will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 4 p.m. ET Monday at Target Center. The Jazz need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.67 points per game.
Utah was just a bucket short of a win this past Saturday and fell 118-117 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Shooting guard Malik Beasley wasn't much of a difference maker for Utah; Beasley finished with only nine points on 3-for-14 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Minnesota proved too difficult a challenge. Minnesota took their matchup against the Cavaliers 110-102. The Timberwolves' shooting guard Anthony Edwards did his thing and had 26 points and seven assists along with six rebounds.
The Jazz are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Detroit Pistons Nov. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-116. In other words, don't count Minnesota out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
Odds
The Timberwolves are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Utah have won 17 out of their last 28 games against Minnesota.
