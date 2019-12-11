Timberwolves vs. Jazz: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Minnesota (home) vs. Utah (away)

Current Records: Minnesota 10-13; Utah 13-11

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.43 points per matchup. Minnesota and the Utah Jazz will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Target Center. Minnesota staggers in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.

On Monday, the Timberwolves lost to the Phoenix Suns by a decisive 125-109 margin. C Karl-Anthony Towns put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 33 points and 15 boards.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Utah, but luck did not. They took a hard 104-90 fall against the Oklahoma City Thunder. A silver lining for Utah was the play of C Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 17 rebounds. That makes it 17 consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least ten rebounds.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Minnesota enters the contest with 6.39 blocked shots per game on average, good for third best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Jazz are stumbling into the game with the fifth fewest blocked shots per game in the league, having accrued only four on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

Odds

The Jazz are a slight 1-point favorite against the Timberwolves.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 222

Series History

Utah have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Minnesota.