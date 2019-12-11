Timberwolves vs. Jazz: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Timberwolves vs. Jazz basketball game
Who's Playing
Minnesota (home) vs. Utah (away)
Current Records: Minnesota 10-13; Utah 13-11
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.43 points per matchup. Minnesota and the Utah Jazz will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Target Center. Minnesota staggers in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.
On Monday, the Timberwolves lost to the Phoenix Suns by a decisive 125-109 margin. C Karl-Anthony Towns put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 33 points and 15 boards.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Utah, but luck did not. They took a hard 104-90 fall against the Oklahoma City Thunder. A silver lining for Utah was the play of C Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 17 rebounds. That makes it 17 consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least ten rebounds.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Minnesota enters the contest with 6.39 blocked shots per game on average, good for third best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Jazz are stumbling into the game with the fifth fewest blocked shots per game in the league, having accrued only four on average.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.65
Odds
The Jazz are a slight 1-point favorite against the Timberwolves.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 222
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Minnesota.
- Nov 20, 2019 - Utah 103 vs. Minnesota 95
- Nov 18, 2019 - Minnesota 112 vs. Utah 102
- Mar 14, 2019 - Utah 120 vs. Minnesota 100
- Jan 27, 2019 - Utah 125 vs. Minnesota 111
- Jan 25, 2019 - Utah 106 vs. Minnesota 102
- Oct 31, 2018 - Minnesota 128 vs. Utah 125
- Apr 01, 2018 - Utah 121 vs. Minnesota 97
- Mar 02, 2018 - Utah 116 vs. Minnesota 108
- Nov 13, 2017 - Minnesota 109 vs. Utah 98
- Oct 20, 2017 - Minnesota 100 vs. Utah 97
- Apr 07, 2017 - Utah 120 vs. Minnesota 113
- Mar 01, 2017 - Minnesota 107 vs. Utah 80
- Jan 07, 2017 - Utah 94 vs. Minnesota 92
- Nov 28, 2016 - Utah 112 vs. Minnesota 103
- Apr 01, 2016 - Utah 98 vs. Minnesota 85
- Mar 26, 2016 - Utah 93 vs. Minnesota 84
- Jan 29, 2016 - Utah 103 vs. Minnesota 90
- Dec 30, 2015 - Minnesota 94 vs. Utah 80
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Raptors honor Leonard with tribute video
Leonard led the Raptors to their first title last season
-
Young gets too cocky; Heat stun Hawks
Young learned a tough lesson about not celebrating too early
-
Butler, Bam make Heat trip-dub history
It was a historic night in Miami in more ways than one
-
Blazers expected to pursue Gallinari
Gallinari would make sense on a Portland roster that needs another and 3-point shooter
-
Kevin Love prefers trade to Blazers
There's no telling whether Love will actually be dealt, but if he is, he'd like to go home
-
LBJ lost love for game after 2011 Finals
LeBron and the Miami Heat were defeated by Dirk Nowitzki and the Mavericks in a big upset
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans