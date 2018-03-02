Timberwolves vs. Jazz: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

  • Date: Friday, March 2
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: ESPN
  • Streaming: WatchESPN
SportsLine odds

Analysis

Things can change rapidly in the jumbled up Western Conference standings, where the third-place Timberwolves are separated by just five games from the 10th-place Jazz. The two teams will meet on Friday night in Salt Lake City as Utah looks to pick up a crucial win in its desperate fight for a playoff spot. 

The Jazz are two games back of eighth, and with only 21 games left on their schedule, they're pretty much facing must-win situations every time they step out onto the court -- especially when they're facing a team ahead of them in the standings. The Wolves, meanwhile, will be desperate for a win for multiple reasons. For one, they'll want to hold onto homecourt advantage in the first round, and two, they don't want to drop into seventh or eighth place and have to play the Warriors or Rockets in the first round.

Despite the difference in the standings, the Jazz are big favorites (minus-6.5) in this one. They've been very strong at home (19-11), while the Timberwolves -- currently without Jimmy Butler -- have been bad all season long on the road (13-20). 

