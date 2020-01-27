Timberwolves vs. Kings: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Minnesota

Current Records: Sacramento 16-29; Minnesota 15-31

What to Know

Tonight, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 114.93 points per game. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Sacramento Kings at 8 p.m. ET at Target Center. The Timberwolves' high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Sacramento better be ready for a challenge.

The Timberwolves came up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, falling 113-104. The Timberwolves might have lost, but man -- center Karl-Anthony Towns was a total machine. He had 37 points and six assists in addition to eight boards. Towns' night made it three games in a row now in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Sacramento and the Chicago Bulls last Friday was still a pretty decisive one as the Kings wrapped it up with a 98-81 win on the road. The Kings' success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Buddy Hield, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and eight rebounds, and point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 18 points and seven assists along with six rebounds. This makes it three games in a row in which Fox has had at least three steals.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Timberwolves are expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take the Timberwolves against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.

Minnesota got away with a 105-104 win the last time the two teams met in December. Will they repeat their success, or does Sacramento have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Timberwolves are a 3-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 226

Series History

Minnesota have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Sacramento.