Timberwolves vs. Kings: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Timberwolves vs. Kings basketball game
Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Minnesota
Current Records: Sacramento 16-29; Minnesota 15-31
What to Know
Tonight, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 114.93 points per game. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Sacramento Kings at 8 p.m. ET at Target Center. The Timberwolves' high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Sacramento better be ready for a challenge.
The Timberwolves came up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, falling 113-104. The Timberwolves might have lost, but man -- center Karl-Anthony Towns was a total machine. He had 37 points and six assists in addition to eight boards. Towns' night made it three games in a row now in which he has scored at least 30 points.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Sacramento and the Chicago Bulls last Friday was still a pretty decisive one as the Kings wrapped it up with a 98-81 win on the road. The Kings' success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Buddy Hield, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and eight rebounds, and point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 18 points and seven assists along with six rebounds. This makes it three games in a row in which Fox has had at least three steals.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Timberwolves are expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take the Timberwolves against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.
Minnesota got away with a 105-104 win the last time the two teams met in December. Will they repeat their success, or does Sacramento have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Timberwolves are a 3-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 226
Series History
Minnesota have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Sacramento.
- Dec 26, 2019 - Minnesota 105 vs. Sacramento 104
- Feb 25, 2019 - Minnesota 112 vs. Sacramento 105
- Dec 17, 2018 - Minnesota 132 vs. Sacramento 105
- Dec 12, 2018 - Sacramento 141 vs. Minnesota 130
- Nov 09, 2018 - Sacramento 121 vs. Minnesota 110
- Feb 26, 2018 - Minnesota 118 vs. Sacramento 100
- Feb 11, 2018 - Minnesota 111 vs. Sacramento 106
- Dec 14, 2017 - Minnesota 119 vs. Sacramento 96
- Apr 01, 2017 - Sacramento 123 vs. Minnesota 117
- Feb 27, 2017 - Minnesota 102 vs. Sacramento 88
- Dec 23, 2016 - Sacramento 109 vs. Minnesota 105
- Oct 29, 2016 - Sacramento 106 vs. Minnesota 103
- Apr 07, 2016 - Minnesota 105 vs. Sacramento 97
- Mar 23, 2016 - Minnesota 113 vs. Sacramento 104
- Dec 18, 2015 - Minnesota 99 vs. Sacramento 95
- Nov 27, 2015 - Minnesota 101 vs. Sacramento 91
