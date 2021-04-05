Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Minnesota

Current Records: Sacramento 22-28; Minnesota 12-38

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Target Center. Sacramento is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.

The Kings were just a bucket short of a win this past Saturday and fell 129-128 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Sacramento's defeat came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Terence Davis, who shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with 27 points.

Meanwhile, Minnesota came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers this past Saturday, falling 122-113. Despite the loss, Minnesota got a solid performance out of center Karl-Anthony Towns, who posted a double-double on 39 points and 14 rebounds along with five dimes.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Allowing an average of 118.68 points per game, Sacramento hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Kings are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Minnesota have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Sacramento.