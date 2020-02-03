Timberwolves vs. Kings odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 3 predictions from advanced computer model

The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 18-31 overall and 8-15 at home, while Minnesota is 15-33 overall and 9-15 on the road. The Timberwolves are on an 11-game losing streak. The Kings have lost eight of their last 11 games. Sacramento is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Kings vs. Timberwolves odds, while the over-under is set at 226. Before entering any Timberwolves vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 15 on a blistering 33-16 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Kings:

Kings vs. Timberwolves spread: Kings -1.5

Kings vs. Timberwolves over-under: 226 points

Kings vs. Timberwolves money line: Sacramento -121, Minnesota 101

What you need to know about the Kings

The Kings received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 129-113 to the Los Angeles Lakers. De'Aaron Fox (24 points) and Buddy Hield (22 points) were the top scorers for Sacramento. The Kings allowed 81 points in the first half.

Despite their poor overall record, Sacramento has been mediocre against the spread, going 23-25-1 ATS. Minnesota, meanwhile, is just 17-29-2 against the number.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Minnesota ended up a good deal behind the Los Angeles Clippers when they played on Saturday, losing 118-106. Karl-Anthony Towns posted a double-double on 32 points and 12 rebounds. Towns has scored 30 or more points in four of the past five games and is averaging 31.7 over his last six.

The Timberwolves fell 133-129 to Sacramento when these team last met on January 27. Andrew Wiggins scored 36 in that loss. Hield had a career-high 42 points for Sacramento.

How to make Kings vs. Timberwolves picks

The model has simulated Kings vs. Timberwolves 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under.

So who wins Kings vs. Timberwolves? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Kings vs. Timberwolves spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.