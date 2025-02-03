We've got another exciting Western Conference matchup on Monday's NBA schedule as the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Sacramento Kings. Minnesota is 27-22 overall and 12-11 at home, while Sacramento is 24-24 overall and 11-12 on the road. The Wolves have won two of three matchups between the two this season, and the road team has prevailed in all three of the games. The Wolves are 20-28-1 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while the Kings are 19-28-1 versus the line.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Minnesota is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Kings vs. Timberwolves odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 221.5 points.

Timberwolves vs. Kings spread: Timberwolves -4.5

Timberwolves vs. Kings over/under: 221.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Kings money line: Timberwolves: -188, Kings: +156

Timberwolves vs. Kings streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)



Why the Kings can cover

On Saturday, the Kings fell victim to a painful 144-110 loss at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder, despite all five Sacramento starters scoring at least 14 points. De'Aaron Fox led the team with 20 points in what was his last game in a Kings uniform, as he's been dealt to San Antonio in a three-team deal. However, Sacramento is 3-0 both straight-up and against the spread this season without Fox, so it, clearly, can still excel without him.

The Kings still have a pair of 20-plus point scorers in DeMar DeRozan (21.5 ppg) and Domantas Sabonis (20.8 ppg), with the latter also leading the NBA with 14.4 boards per game. Sacramento has a highly efficient offense that ranks in the top 10 in both points per game and offensive rating, while committing the fourth-fewest turnovers per game. Additionally, the Kings get to face an undermanned Wolves team as Julius Randle (groin) is out, while Anthony Edwards (illness) and Naz Reid (finger) are both listed as questionable. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

The Timberwolves fell just short of the Washington Wizards by a score of 105-103 on Saturday, which ended Minnesota's five-game winning streak. The Timberwolves' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jaden McDaniels, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds, and Rudy Gobert, who had 16 points and 16 rebounds. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, starting in place of the ailing Edwards, had 14 points and five assists.

It was a tough outing versus the lowly Wizards, but the Kings have had a tough two weeks versus the spread. Sacramento is just 1-5 ATS over its last six, and it has covered just once over its last seven road games. The Kings' offense will certainly take a hit without the services of Fox, while Minnesota counters with one of the league's top defenses. The Wolves rank in the top six of the NBA in defensive rating, points allowed per game and 3-point percentage given up. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Kings picks

