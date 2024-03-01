The Minnesota Timberwolves (42-17) will try to maintain their lead atop the Western Conference standings when they host the Sacramento Kings (33-25) on Friday night. Minnesota extended its winning streak to three games with a 110-101 victory over Memphis on Wednesday. Sacramento is coming off back-to-back losses to Miami and Denver after winning its previous three games. The Kings are in eighth place in the Western Conference, but they are only 1.5 games behind Phoenix for fifth place.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Friday at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Minnesota is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Kings odds, while the over/under is 224 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Kings vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 19 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 63-39 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Sacramento vs. Minnesota. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Kings vs. Timberwolves:

Timberwolves vs. Kings spread: Timberwolves -6.5

Timberwolves vs. Kings over/under: 224 points

Timberwolves vs. Kings money line: Timberwolves: -266, Kings: +214

Timberwolves vs. Kings picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota is coming off a trio of wins at home over the past week, beating the Nets, Spurs and Grizzlies. The Timberwolves have won seven of their last eight games to remain in first place atop the Western Conference standings. They have already matched their win total from last season and are on track to post the best winning percentage in franchise history.

Guard Anthony Edwards leads Minnesota with 26.6 points per game, while Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 22.4 points and 8.5 rebounds. The Timberwolves picked up a 110-98 win at Sacramento in December, as Edwards finished with 34 points and 10 assists. They have won eight straight games against Western Conference opponents and have won five consecutive games against Pacific Division teams. Edwards (ankle) is listed as questionable, but he played with that same designation on Wednesday. See which team to pick here.

Why the Kings can cover

While Sacramento has lost four of its last seven games, it has won seven of its last 10 games against Western Conference foes. The Kings are still eight games above .500 this season, and they have plenty of room for improvement in the standings. They are hoping leading scorer De'Aaron Fox (26.9 ppg) can return after missing Wednesday's game with a knee injury.

Davion Mitchell started in Fox's place on Wednesday, while Chris Duarte had 18 points and three rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench. Center Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19.9 points, 13.2 rebounds and 8.4 assists, posting eight triple-doubles in his last 11 outings. The Kings notched a road win at Minnesota in November, powered by 36 points and 12 assists from Fox. See which team to pick here.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Kings picks

The model has simulated Kings vs. Timberwolves 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wolves vs. Kings, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kings vs. Wolves spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 63-39 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.