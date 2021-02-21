The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. New York is 14-16 overall and 7-6 at home, while the Timberwolves are 7-23 overall and 3-12 on the road. Minnesota is 1-4 against the spread in its last five games. The Knicks, meanwhile, are 4-1 against the spread in their last five outings.

New York is favored by three-points in the latest Knicks vs. Timberwolves odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 216.5. Before entering any Timberwolves vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Knicks vs. Timberwolves spread: Knicks -3

Knicks vs. Timberwolves over-under: 216.5 points

What you need to know about the Knicks

This past Wednesday, New York lost to the Orlando Magic on the road by a decisive 107-89 margin. The top scorer for New York was power forward Julius Randle, who finished with 25 points. Randle is having a sensational season in New York, averaging 23.2 points, 10.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He's averaging 25.0 points and 10.2 rebounds in the month of February.

The Knicks are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games, but they've struggled to beat the Timberwolves at home. In fact, New York is 2-4 in its last six meetings against Minnesota at Madison Square Garden.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Meanwhile, Minnesota was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as the Timberwolves fell 86-81 to the Toronto Raptors. Shooting guard Anthony Edwards wasn't much of a difference maker for Minnesota; Edwards finished with only seven points on 3-for-14 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Despite losing seven of their last eight games, the Timberwolves will be confident they can secure the victory against New York on Sunday. That's because Minnesota is 4-1 in its last five meetings against the Knicks. However, the Timberwolves are just 2-12 in their last 14 games on the road.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Knicks picks

