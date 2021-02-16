Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Minnesota
Current Records: Los Angeles 21-7; Minnesota 7-20
What to Know
This Tuesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.7 points per contest. They will be playing at home against the Los Angeles Lakers at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday. The Timberwolves should still be feeling good after a victory, while Los Angeles will be looking to regain their footing.
Minnesota came out on top in a nail-biter against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, sneaking past 116-112. The top scorers for Minnesota were shooting guard Malik Beasley (20 points), center Karl-Anthony Towns (20 points), and shooting guard Anthony Edwards (18 points).
Meanwhile, Los Angeles lost to the Denver Nuggets on the road by a decisive 122-105 margin. One thing holding Los Angeles back was the mediocre play of point guard Dennis Schroder, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.
The Timberwolves are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Minnesota, who are 13-13-1 against the spread.
Minnesota took a serious blow against Los Angeles in the teams' previous meeting last December, falling 127-91. Maybe Minnesota will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: The Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lakers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
