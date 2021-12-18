Through 3 Quarters

The Minnesota Timberwolves are giving their home crowd exactly what it was hoping to see. Three quarters in and their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Los Angeles Lakers 85-65 three quarters in.

The Timberwolves have been led by center Karl-Anthony Towns, who so far has 28 points and four assists in addition to nine rebounds and three blocks. Towns does need to be careful, however, as he is in foul trouble with four. Power forward Jaden McDaniels is also in foul trouble with four.

Los Angeles hasn't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to 11 points or fewer.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Minnesota

Current Records: Los Angeles 16-13; Minnesota 13-15

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers are staying on the road on Friday to face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at Target Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Lakers ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 107-104 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Point guard Russell Westbrook and small forward LeBron James were among the main playmakers for Los Angeles as the former almost dropped a triple-double on 23 points, ten rebounds, and nine assists and the latter had 24 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Minnesota strolled past the Denver Nuggets with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 124-107. The Timberwolves can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who shot 10-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 38 points and five boards, and center Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 32 points.

Los Angeles is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder Nov. 4 easily too and instead slipped up with a 107-104. In other words, don't count Minnesota out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

Odds

The Lakers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Timberwolves as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Minnesota have won 12 out of their last 20 games against Los Angeles.

Injury Report for Minnesota

Anthony Edwards: Out (Covid-19)

Taurean Prince: Out (Covid-19)

Injury Report for Los Angeles