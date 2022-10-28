Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Minnesota
Current Records: Los Angeles 0-4; Minnesota 3-2
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.6 points per contest before their game Friday. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 8 p.m. ET Oct. 28 at Target Center. The Timberwolves will be strutting in after a victory while Los Angeles will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Minnesota didn't have too much trouble with the San Antonio Spurs at home on Wednesday as they won 134-122. Minnesota's small forward Anthony Edwards was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finishing with 34 points and nine dimes. Edwards had some trouble finding his footing against San Antonio this past Monday, so this was a step in the right direction. Edwards' points were the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 54-54 at halftime, but Los Angeles was not quite the Denver Nuggets' equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. Los Angeles took a 110-99 bruising from the Nuggets. Los Angeles' loss came about despite a quality game from center Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 14 boards in addition to five assists.
The Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Wednesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
Minnesota took their matchup against the Lakers when the two teams previously met in March by a conclusive 124-104 score. Will Minnesota repeat their success, or does Los Angeles have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $64.00
Odds
The Timberwolves are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -108
Series History
Minnesota have won 14 out of their last 23 games against Los Angeles.
