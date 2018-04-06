Timberwolves vs. Lakers: Watch NBA online, live stream info, odds, analysis, TV channel

The Timberwolves (44-35) are coming off a brutal loss to Denver on Thursday. They're currently tied for eighth place in the Western Conference and in desperate need of a win to keep themselves in the playoff race. The Lakers (34-44) are in complete spoiler territory. They have nothing to play for besides ruining the seasons of potential playoff teams.

Minnesota is on a back to back and have lost two in a row. This isn't a good time to be losing games. L.A., meanwhile, has had some rest and won its last game against San Antonio. However, the Lakers have lost seven of their last 10.

How to watch Timberwolves vs. Lakers

Date: Friday, April 6



Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



Where: Staples Center in Los Angeles, California



TV: NBA TV



Streaming: fuboTV

Odds and analysis



Analysis: The Timberwolves are in serious danger of missing the playoffs once again. The last time Minnesota made the postseason was in 2004. Earlier in the season, it felt like there was no chance the Wolves would miss out, but an injury to Jimmy Butler along with a string of losses has sent them into a late-season tailspin.

The Lakers haven't exactly been winning games either, but their expectations are far lower. When Los Angeles wins, it's usually due to a great showing of their young guys. When they lose, it's what most people expect of a young club. A team like the Lakers at this point of the season is very dangerous.

The Wolves, despite being on a back to back, should handle Los Angeles easily. They need to if they want to make the playoffs. However, the more likely result is that it's a game where Minnesota can never put the Lakers away. Expect this to be a close one late.