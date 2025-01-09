A cross-conference battle has the Minnesota Timberwolves (19-17) and Orlando Magic (22-16) linking up on Thursday night. The Timberwolves are currently on a two-game win streak. On Tuesday, Minnesota defeated the New Orleans Pelicans, 104-97. The Magic are also coming off a victory. On Jan. 6, Orlando topped the New York Knicks, 103-94. The Magic have won seven of the past 10 meetings against Minnesota.

Tipoff from Kia Center in Orlando is 7 p.m. ET. Minnesota is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Timberwolves vs. Magic odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 202. Before locking in any Magic vs. Timberwolves picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 12 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a 133-97 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Magic 10,000 times. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Magic:

Timberwolves vs. Magic spread: Minnesota -5.5

Timberwolves vs. Magic over/under: 202 points

Timberwolves vs. Magic money line: Minnesota -222, Orlando +182

MIN: The Timberwolves are 14-21-1 against the spread this season

ORL: The Magic are 20-17-1 against the spread this season

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Guard Anthony Edwards is the go-to guy for the Timberwolves. Edwards is eighth in the league in points per game (25.8) to go along with 5.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists. The 23-year-old has scored 30-plus points in three straight games. On Jan. 4 against the Detroit Pistons, he had 53 points, six rebounds, and knocked down 10 3-pointers.

Center Naz Reid gives this team a big man who can space the floor. Reid averages 12.7 points and 5.2 rebounds, while shooting 35% from beyond the arc. He has scored 15-plus points in three of the last five games. In Monday's win over the Los Angeles Clippers, Reid racked up 18 points and seven rebounds.

Why the Magic can cover

With several playmakers sidelined for the Magic, there are plenty of opportunities for other guys to step up. Guard Cole Anthony is seeing extended minutes, logging 13.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in the month of January. In his last contest, Anthony had 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and knocked down three 3-pointers.

Guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is a two-way threat in the backcourt. Caldwell-Pope averages 9.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game. He's scored in double figures in seven of his last 10 contests. On Jan. 3 against the Raptors, he had 15 points, two assists, and went 3-of-7 from 3-point land.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Magic picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting 205 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Magic on Thursday, and which side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations?