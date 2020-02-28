Timberwolves vs. Magic odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 28 predictions from model on 47-30 roll

Nikola Vucevic and the Orlando Magic (26-32) will host D'Angelo Russell and the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-40) on Friday. Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist) will miss his sixth-straight game for Minnesota, but the Wolves' injury report is clean otherwise. The Magic, who are currently the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference standings, have no injuries to report as they head into the final months of the regular season with the playoffs in sight.

Tip-off for this one is set for 7 p.m ET from the Amway Center. Sportsbooks list Orlando as a 7.5-point favorite, while the over-under for total points is 234 in the latest Timberwolves vs. Magic odds.

Timberwolves vs. Magic spread: Magic -7.5

Timberwolves vs. Magic over-under: 234 points

Timberwolves vs. Magic money line: Orlando -326, Minnesota +260

MIN: The Wolves have the NBA's worst ATS cover rate (36.4 percent) this season.

ORL: The Magic have the NBA's third-worst ATS cover rate (35.7 percent) when playing at home this season.

Why the Magic can cover

The model is well aware that without Towns, Minnesota has no answer for Vucevic. Vucevic has been in prime form lately, averaging 21 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists over the past three weeks. Minnesota has been dreadful on the defensive end of the court since losing Towns and adding Russell's defense to the mix, and the Timberwolves have been even worse on the glass.

Minnesota's rebounding rate since Towns went down is all the way down to 45.8 percent. For reference, the worst mark in the NBA this season is 47.6 percent. The Wolves' 20th-ranked defensive rating (111.9) has dropped all the way to 121.3 in the games Towns has missed. This is also the fourth game in a brutal road trip for the Wolves, only one of which they have won. Already eliminated from playoff contention, they have nothing to play for but pride.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Even so, Orlando isn't a lock to cover the Magic vs. Timberwolves spread. The model has also considered that the Magic have struggled with inconsistency when playing in front of their home crowd all season. Orlando's ATS cover rate has dropped from 53.6 percent when playing on the road to a putrid 35.7 percent at home. The Wolves have also been significantly better when traveling, covering just 22.2 percent of spreads at home but 50 percent on the road.

The Wolves are coming off of a come-from-behind road win over the Miami Heat, led by the recently-acquired Russell and Malik Beasley's combined 48 points. Those two have provided a shot of energy for a Wolves team that otherwise would have nothing to play for, and they could be enough to keep them in the game against Orlando on Friday.

