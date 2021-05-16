Who's Playing
Dallas @ Minnesota
Current Records: Dallas 42-29; Minnesota 22-49
What to Know
This Sunday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.63 points per contest. They are getting right back to it as they host the Dallas Mavericks at 9 p.m. ET May 16 at Target Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Minnesota now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
This past Saturday, the Timberwolves lost to the Boston Celtics at home by a decisive 124-108 margin. Minnesota's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward Anthony Edwards, who had 23 points and six assists, and center Karl-Anthony Towns, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 14 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Dallas sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 114-110 victory over the Toronto Raptors this past Friday. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Toronto made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted. Dallas relied on the efforts of point guard Luka Doncic, who dropped a triple-double on 20 points, 11 dimes, and ten boards, and point guard Jalen Brunson, who had 19 points along with five rebounds. Doncic now has ten triple-doubles this season.
The Mavericks are now 42-29 while the Timberwolves sit at 22-49. Dallas is still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so these next one game are critical for them. Minnesota has been eliminated from playoff contention.
Minnesota suffered a grim 128-108 defeat to Dallas in the teams' previous meeting in March. Can Minnesota avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mavericks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Mavericks slightly, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Dallas have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Minnesota.
