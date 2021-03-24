Who's Playing

Dallas @ Minnesota

Current Records: Dallas 22-19; Minnesota 10-33

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Dallas Mavericks and are hoping to record their first win since April 3 of 2019. Minnesota has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Dallas at 8 p.m. ET March 24 at Target Center. The Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.09 points per game.

Minnesota came up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, falling 112-103. Minnesota's defeat came about despite a quality game from center Karl-Anthony Towns, who shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 33 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Dallas really took it to the Portland Trail Blazers for a full four quarters, racking up a 132-92 victory on the road. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Dallas had established a 103-69 advantage. It was another big night for their point guard Luka Doncic, who shot 8-for-9 from downtown and finished with 37 points and seven boards. Doncic's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 37 points.

The Timberwolves are expected to lose this next one by 8. Now might not be the best time to take Minnesota against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

In the teams' previous meeting last month, Minnesota was in the race but had to settle for second with a 127-122 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a big 8-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Dallas have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Minnesota.