Who's Playing
Dallas @ Minnesota
Current Records: Dallas 22-19; Minnesota 10-33
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Dallas Mavericks and are hoping to record their first win since April 3 of 2019. Minnesota has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Dallas at 8 p.m. ET March 24 at Target Center. The Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.09 points per game.
Minnesota came up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, falling 112-103. Minnesota's defeat came about despite a quality game from center Karl-Anthony Towns, who shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 33 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Dallas really took it to the Portland Trail Blazers for a full four quarters, racking up a 132-92 victory on the road. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Dallas had established a 103-69 advantage. It was another big night for their point guard Luka Doncic, who shot 8-for-9 from downtown and finished with 37 points and seven boards. Doncic's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 37 points.
The Timberwolves are expected to lose this next one by 8. Now might not be the best time to take Minnesota against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
In the teams' previous meeting last month, Minnesota was in the race but had to settle for second with a 127-122 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mavericks are a big 8-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Dallas have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Minnesota.
- Feb 08, 2021 - Dallas 127 vs. Minnesota 122
- Mar 01, 2020 - Dallas 111 vs. Minnesota 91
- Feb 24, 2020 - Dallas 139 vs. Minnesota 123
- Dec 04, 2019 - Dallas 121 vs. Minnesota 114
- Apr 03, 2019 - Minnesota 110 vs. Dallas 108
- Jan 11, 2019 - Dallas 119 vs. Minnesota 115
- Oct 20, 2018 - Dallas 140 vs. Minnesota 136
- Mar 30, 2018 - Minnesota 93 vs. Dallas 92
- Dec 10, 2017 - Minnesota 97 vs. Dallas 92
- Nov 17, 2017 - Minnesota 111 vs. Dallas 87
- Nov 04, 2017 - Minnesota 112 vs. Dallas 99
- Feb 24, 2017 - Minnesota 97 vs. Dallas 84
- Jan 15, 2017 - Dallas 98 vs. Minnesota 87
- Jan 09, 2017 - Minnesota 101 vs. Dallas 92
- Apr 03, 2016 - Dallas 88 vs. Minnesota 78
- Feb 28, 2016 - Dallas 128 vs. Minnesota 101
- Jan 20, 2016 - Dallas 106 vs. Minnesota 94
- Jan 10, 2016 - Dallas 93 vs. Minnesota 87