The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-21) and the Dallas Mavericks (23-20) link up in a Western Conference battle on Wednesday night. Minnesota has dropped two straight, including falling to the Memphis Grizzlies on MLK Day. Dallas has lost four of its past five games. On Monday, the Charlotte Hornets topped the Mavericks 110-105. Luka Doncic (calf) is out for Dallas, while Klay Thompson (ankle) is questionable.

Tipoff from American Airlines Arena in Dallas is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Minnesota is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Timberwolves vs. Mavericks odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points scored is 217. Before locking in any Timberwolves vs. Mavericks picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 14 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 136-99 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Mavericks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Wolves vs. Mavs:

Wolves vs. Mavericks spread: Minnesota -2.5

Wolves vs. Mavericks over/under: 217 points

Wolves vs. Mavericks money line: Minnesota -143, Dallas +120

MIN: The Timberwolves are 17-25-1 against the spread this season

DAL: The Mavs are 20-22-1 against the spread this season

Wolves vs. Mavericks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Wolves vs. Mavericks streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Guard Anthony Edwards thrives as the primary ball handler and shot creator. Edwards is eighth in the NBA in points (26.3) with 5.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He's scored 30-plus points in three of his last five games. In his last outing, Edwards had 32 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

Center Naz Reid continues to excel as a playmaker and floor spacer in the frontcourt. The LSU product logs 13.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and shoots 40% from beyond the arc. Reid has tallied more than 20 points in two of his last three matchups. On Jan. 17 against the New York Knicks, the 25-year-old had 25 points and eight boards. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Kyrie Irving excels as the main facilitator and scorer. Irving averages 24.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. The eight-time All-Star finished with 25-plus points in two straight games. In the MLK Day win over the Charlotte Hornets, Irving racked up 33 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Center Daniel Gafford plays with high-energy force in the frontcourt as a rebounder and scorer. Gafford averages 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and shoots 71% from the floor. The Arkansas product has four double-doubles this season. On Jan. 15 versus the Pelicans, Gafford had 27 points and 12 rebounds. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Mavericks picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Mavericks and is leaning Over the total, projecting 219 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Mavericks on Wednesday, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Timberwolves vs. Mavericks spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.