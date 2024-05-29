The Dallas Mavericks will get another chance to close out the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2024 NBA Western Conference finals when the teams collide in a crucial Game 5 on Thursday at the Target Center in Minneapolis. In Game 4 on Tuesday, the Timberwolves avoided a sweep with a 105-100 victory in Dallas. Despite the win, the Mavericks still lead the best-of-seven series, 3-1. The winner of the series will advance to the NBA Finals to face the Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics, who swept the Indiana Pacers in four games.



Tipoff on Thursday is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. Minnesota is listed as a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Timberwolves vs. Mavericks odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 209.5.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks spread: Minnesota -4.5

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks over/under: 209.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks money line: Minnesota -196, Dallas +163

MIN: Timberwolves led the NBA in defensive efficiency (108.4) during the regular season

DAL: Luka Doncic leads all players in assists per game (9.1) during the playoffs

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota has been clutch when facing elimination in the 2024 NBA playoffs. The Timberwolves are 3-0 in games when a loss would've sent them home for the summer. That includes two wins in the Western Conference semifinals against the reigning champion Denver Nuggets when Minnesota was down 3-2 in the series.

In addition, the Timberwolves have been an elite defensive team all season. During the regular season, Minnesota led the NBA in defensive efficiency (108.4 points per 100 possessions). The unit was anchored by 7-foot-1 center Rudy Gobert, who was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Doncic has been an elite playmaker for Dallas during the playoffs. In the postseason the do-it-all point guard has led all players in assists, averaging 9.1 per game. He also ranks eighth in scoring (28.3 points per game) and ninth in rebounding (9.6). In Game 4 on Tuesday he had a triple-double, with 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.

Led by Doncic and Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks have excelled in clutch situations this season. Dallas owned the NBA's second-best clutch record (23-9) and the best clutch offense (127.1 points per 100 possessions) during the regular season. So far in this series against Minnesota, the Mavericks have outscored the Timberwolves 32-21 in the final three minutes of the four games.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Mavericks picks

