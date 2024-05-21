The Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves will meet in the Western Conference finals in what should be an incredibly exciting series. Both teams fought tooth and nail to be here, with the Timberwolves coming off perhaps the most exciting second-round series, as they eliminated the reigning champions in the Denver Nuggets after a 20-point comeback in Game 7 to secure their spot in the West finals. Before that, they made light work of the Phoenix Suns, highlighted by a stifling defense that completely neutralized Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. That's thanks to Jaden McDaniels out on the perimeter, Anthony Edwards' commitment to defending and Rudy Gobert being the anchor in the paint for Minnesota.

The Timberwolves are the team of the moment as Edwards' star keeps ascending, Karl-Anthony Towns is finally starting to quiet the criticism and the rest of the Minnesota team is buying into a scheme that deploys a tough-as-nails defense with an offense that can beat you in multiple ways. But as high as the Wolves are feeling after beating the Nuggets, their next test won't be a walk in the park. The Mavericks just sent the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder packing in a series that they were heavily considered underdogs against the up-and-coming Thunder squad. Luka Doncic led the way, but Dallas wouldn't have won this series if it weren't for PJ Washington, Derrick Jones Jr. and Dereck Lively II. That trio of players came up huge on a number of occasions as Washington and Jones knocked down timely 3s and Lively's aggressive play in the paint practically won Dallas Game 6 against OKC to avoid a Game 7. Kyrie Irving was quiet but got buckets when the Mavericks needed, and he's been as committed as ever on the defensive side of the ball, which has been a huge development for Dallas in this playoff run.

There are several intriguing storylines on both sides of this matchup, and we could be in for another thrilling Game 7 in a couple of weeks.

Here's everything you need to know as the Timberwolves and Mavericks kick off their series:

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks schedule, scores

All times Eastern | * If necessary

Game 1: Wednesday, May 22 -- Mavericks at Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Game 2: Friday, May 24 -- Mavericks at Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Sunday, May 26 -- Timberwolves at Mavericks, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Tuesday, May 28 -- Timberwolves at Mavericks, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Game 5*: Thursday, May 30 -- Mavericks at Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Game 6*: Saturday, June 1 -- Timberwolves at Mavericks, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Game 7*: Monday, June 3 -- Mavericks at Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, Game 1

Where to watch

Time: 8:30 p.m ET | Date: Wednesday, May 22

Location: Target Center -- Minneapolis

TV channel: TNT | Streaming: TNT app, Max

Storylines

Timberwolves: The Wolves have the advantage in the frontcourt with Gobert and Towns, they have two strong defenders on the perimeter with McDaniels and Edwards and a bench that feels more reliable than Dallas. That's a recipe for success for the Timberwolves, but they can't take the Mavericks too lightly. We just saw against the Thunder how Dallas can beat you if you decide to blitz Doncic and Irving. Minnesota has more capable defenders up and down the roster, but the Mavericks have two superstar guards with insane IQ. You can't assume what worked against Denver will work against Dallas. Doncic isn't Jamal Murray, and neither is Irving. The Mavericks play a completely different brand of basketball to the Nuggets, and making those adjustments and not coming out hungover from the Game 7 celebration will be key for Minnesota to set the tone in this series.

Mavericks: If you figure that Doncic and Irving will get their points even with elite and capable defenders draped all over them in Game 1, then the key to this game for Dallas will come down to their role players. Washington and Jones have been stellar throughout the postseason, and they'll need to keep that up if Dallas wants to steal a win in Game 1. Minnesota won't allow many easy looks with the No. 1 defense in the league, so Dallas will have to be disciplined and not get rattled when the Timberwolves are pressuring them on offense. Will also be interesting to see how Jason Kidd uses Lively and Daniel Gafford. Lively played far better than Gafford against the Thunder, and they'll need the size to contend with Towns and Gobert in the frontcourt. It wouldn't be surprising to see Lively start at some point in this series if Gafford gets manhandled in the paint.

Prediction

I think the Timberwolves are going to overwhelm the Mavericks in Game 1. I picked the Mavericks to win in seven games, but I think, similar to the previous two series, they'll drop Game 1 in front of an energized Timberwolves fanbase. Minnesota has tons of momentum after that crazy Game 7 win in the second round, and while Dallas has similar momentum after knocking off the Thunder, I'm going with the homecourt advantage in this game. The pick: Timberwolves -4