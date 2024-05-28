The Dallas Mavericks are on the cusp of a four-game sweep of the Minnesota Timberwolves and an appearance in the NBA Finals. Game 4 of the Western Conference finals is Tuesday night and if the Mavericks can seal the deal in front of their home crowd, they will advance to the NBA Finals for the third time in franchise history.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to extend the series, and their star player, Anthony Edwards, still appears confident about bringing the series back to Minneapolis. No team in NBA history has come back from a 3-0 series deficit but Minnesota has been competitive. The Timberwolves have lost the first three games in the series by a combined 13 points and had the lead in the last five minutes of all of them.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving scored 33 points as the Mavericks scored 14 of the final 17 points for a 116-107 home win in Game 3 on Sunday night. Dallas big man Dereck Lively II (sprained neck) got injured in the game and is out for Game 4, while Maxi Kleber (shoulder) has been cleared to make his return Tuesday. Kleber has not played since May 3.

The last time the Mavericks had a 3-0 lead in a playoff series was in 2011 when they finished off the sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers in the West semifinals en route to the title.

The Wolves will try to get back into this series on the road. Minnesota is 5-2 away from home so far in these playoffs, and that record includes a Game 7 win to oust the reigning champion Nuggets in the second round.

Here's everything you need to know for Game 4.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks schedule, scores

All times Eastern | * If necessary

Game 1: Mavericks 108, Timberwolves 105 -- Dallas leads 1-0

Game 2: Mavericks 109, Timberwolves 108 -- Dallas leads 2-0

Game 3: Mavericks 116, Timberwolves 107 -- Dallas leads 3-0

Game 4: Tuesday, May 28 -- Timberwolves at Mavericks, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Game 5*: Thursday, May 30 -- Mavericks at Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Game 6*: Saturday, June 1 -- Timberwolves at Mavericks, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Game 7*: Monday, June 3 -- Mavericks at Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, Game 4

Where to watch

Time: 8:30 p.m ET | Date: Sunday, May 28

Location: American Airlines Center -- Dallas

TV channel: TNT | Streaming: Watch TNT, Max

Storylines

Mavericks: The Mavericks are going to face some adversity in Game 4 without Dereck Lively II, and while they weathered the storm in Game 3 when he went out with what's been ruled a neck sprain, the Timberwolves got to the rim easily without the rookie big man lurking beneath the basket. Dwight Powell certainly didn't put up any resistance, and Daniel Gafford doesn't offer the same level of rim protection as Lively. Dallas will get some limited minutes from forward Maxi Kleber, but I'm not sure if the Mavericks can rely on him in his first game back from a shoulder injury. Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert will certainly take advantage of more lanes to the rim, and it will be up to Dallas to figure out how to contain them without Lively to lean on.

Timberwolves: I always think the team in a win-or-go-home situation has the upper hand because they'll come out with some desperation, while the team leading in the series tends to take their foot off the gas. We've also seen in Dallas' previous two series that they can certainly squander opportunities, and without Lively making life difficult in the paint for Minnesota's stars, I think this is the game where the Timberwolves fight back. It will still come down to clutch scoring, and Dallas certainly has the upper hand in that regard with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, but Minnesota will have plenty of opportunity to take advantage of a mismatch on offense now.

Prediction

As impressive as the Mavericks have been, I'm going with the Timberwolves to win Game 4. I just don't see Edwards going down without a fight, and I think without Lively the Mavericks won't have enough of an answer to keep Edwards and Towns out of the paint. The Pick: +1.5