Timberwolves vs. Nets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

How to watch Timberwolves vs. Nets basketball game

Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Minnesota

Current Records: Brooklyn 16-15; Minnesota 11-20

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets are on the road again on Monday and play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET at Target Center. If the game is anything like Minnesota's 127-126 win from the last time they met October, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Brooklyn came up short against the Houston Rockets on Saturday, falling 108-98. The Nets got a solid performance out of C Jarrett Allen, who posted a double-double on 16 points and ten boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Meanwhile, it looks like Minnesota must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive on Saturday. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 94-88 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. PG Jeff Teague (18 points) and SF Kelan Martin (17 points) were the top scorers for the Timberwolves.

The losses put Minnesota at 11-20 and the Nets at 16-15. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Nets rank second in the league when it comes to rebounds per game, with 48.6 on average. Less enviably, Minnesota has only been able to knock down 43.40% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league.

How To Watch

  • When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: Fox Sports - North
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $28.00

Odds

The Nets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Minnesota have won seven out of their last nine games against Brooklyn.

  • Oct 23, 2019 - Minnesota 127 vs. Brooklyn 126
  • Nov 23, 2018 - Minnesota 112 vs. Brooklyn 102
  • Nov 12, 2018 - Minnesota 120 vs. Brooklyn 113
  • Jan 27, 2018 - Minnesota 111 vs. Brooklyn 97
  • Jan 03, 2018 - Brooklyn 98 vs. Minnesota 97
  • Jan 28, 2017 - Minnesota 129 vs. Brooklyn 109
  • Nov 08, 2016 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Minnesota 110
  • Mar 05, 2016 - Minnesota 132 vs. Brooklyn 118
  • Dec 20, 2015 - Minnesota 100 vs. Brooklyn 85
