Timberwolves vs. Nets odds, line: NBA picks, Oct. 23, 2019 predictions from proven computer model

The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Barclays Center. Brooklyn ended last year ranked sixth in the Eastern Conference, and added both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant via free agency this offseason. Irving is expected to make his regular season debut for Brooklyn on Wednesday night, while Durant remains sidelined after suffering a torn Achilles in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals. Minnesota, meanwhile, finished last season ranked 11th in the Western Conference with a 36-46 overall record. The Nets are favored by 3.5-points in the latest Nets vs. Timberwolves odds, while the Over-Under is set at 228.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns. In fact, the model finished 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks.

Now, it has simulated Timberwolves vs. Nets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Nets are coming off of a 42-40 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by Philadelphia in five games. The addition of Irving makes Brooklyn an instant contender in the Eastern Conference, despite the fact that Durant will most likely miss the entire season. Irving finished last season averaging 23.8 points, 6.9 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game with the Celtics, and now he'll join Caris LeVert in Brooklyn's backcourt. LeVert put up a career-high 13.7 points over 40 games a season ago, and he'll look to build on his breakout season and figures to see a bunch of open looks on Wednesday against the Timberwolves, a team that gave up 114.0 points per game a season ago.

But just because Brooklyn features a dynamic backcourt doesn't mean it will win or even cover the Nets vs. Timberwolves spread on Wednesday.

The Timberwolves have dominated this series of late, winning six of their last eight games against the Nets since December of 2015. Minnesota is led by Karl-Anthony Towns, who finished last season averaging 24.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. Towns also dominated the Nets in Minnesota's 120-113 victory over Brooklyn last November, finishing with 25 points and 21 rebounds.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Nets? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Timberwolves vs. Nets spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,200 on its NBA picks last season, and find out.