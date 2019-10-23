Timberwolves vs. Nets odds, line: NBA picks, Oct. 23, 2019 predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Nets 10,000 times.
The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Barclays Center. Brooklyn ended last year ranked sixth in the Eastern Conference, and added both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant via free agency this offseason. Irving is expected to make his regular season debut for Brooklyn on Wednesday night, while Durant remains sidelined after suffering a torn Achilles in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals. Minnesota, meanwhile, finished last season ranked 11th in the Western Conference with a 36-46 overall record. The Nets are favored by 3.5-points in the latest Nets vs. Timberwolves odds, while the Over-Under is set at 228. Before entering any Timberwolves vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns. In fact, the model finished 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated against the spread and money line picks alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280.
Now, it has simulated Timberwolves vs. Nets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The model knows the Nets are coming off of a 42-40 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by Philadelphia in five games. The addition of Irving makes Brooklyn an instant contender in the Eastern Conference, despite the fact that Durant will most likely miss the entire season. Irving finished last season averaging 23.8 points, 6.9 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game with the Celtics, and now he'll join Caris LeVert in Brooklyn's backcourt. LeVert put up a career-high 13.7 points over 40 games a season ago, and he'll look to build on his breakout season and figures to see a bunch of open looks on Wednesday against the Timberwolves, a team that gave up 114.0 points per game a season ago.
But just because Brooklyn features a dynamic backcourt doesn't mean it will win or even cover the Nets vs. Timberwolves spread on Wednesday.
That's because the Timberwolves have dominated this series of late, winning six of their last eight games against the Nets since December of 2015. Minnesota is led by Karl-Anthony Towns, who finished last season averaging 24.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. Towns also dominated the Nets in Minnesota's 120-113 victory over Brooklyn last November, finishing with 25 points and 21 rebounds.
So who wins Timberwolves vs. Nets? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Timberwolves vs. Nets spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,200 on its NBA picks last season, and find out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Twitter reacts to season's start
The NBA is back, tell a friend
-
Celtics vs. 76ers odds, picks, spread
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Celtics vs. 76ers game 10,000 times.
-
Possibilities endless for Collins, Hawks
On the team of the future, the 22-year-old big man is trying to stay present
-
Drake shows off custom championship ring
We shouldn't have expected anything less from the rapper
-
NBA opening night winners and losers
Leonard owns L.A. for at least one night, while LeBron fell short of his high standard in the...
-
Top NBA DFS picks, lineups for Wednesday
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans
-
Clippers take down Lakers in opener
The NBA season got underway with an exciting matchup in Los Angeles