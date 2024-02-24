The Minnesota Timberwolves will face off against the Brooklyn Nets at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Target Center. Minnesota is 39-17 overall and 19-6 at home, while Brooklyn is 21-34 overall and 8-17 on the road. Rudy Gobert (ankle) is considered day-to-day for Minnesota. The Timberwolves edged the Nets 96-94 in Brooklyn on Jan. 25, but the Nets (+3.5) got the cover in that matchup.

This time around, the Timberwolves are favored by 8 points in the Timberwolves vs. Nets odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 217.5 points. Before entering any Timberwolves vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Timberwolves vs. Nets spread: Timberwolves -8

Timberwolves vs. Nets over/under: 217.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Nets money line: Timberwolves -340, Nets +265

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

After a string of four straight wins, the Timberwolves ran out of steam on Friday, falling to Milwaukee 112-107. Anthony Edwards had 28 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the loss. However, he shot just 10 of 27 from the field and turned it over three times, so he'll be looking for a more efficient outing on Saturday.

Despite that setback, Minnesota is still tied with the Thunder atop the NBA Western Conference standings. Minnesota is 29-24-3 ATS overall this season with a 13-11-1 ATS mark at home and a 22-19-3 ATS record when favored.

What you need to know about the Nets

Meanwhile, the Nets dropped their third straight game on Thursday, suffering a 121-93 defeat to Toronto. The Nets struggled from 3-point territory, shooting just 29.7% from deep as they lost the debut of interim head coach Kevin Ollie.

Ollie takes over a squad that is still in playoff contention, but also needing to play much better after dropping six of the last seven. The Nets are under .500 ATS for the season at 24-28-3 overall and they've especially struggled on the road with a 9-16 ATS mark.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Nets picks

