Timberwolves vs. Nuggets: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Denver @ Minnesota

Current Records: Denver 29-13; Minnesota 15-27

What to Know

A Northwest Division battle is on tap between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Target Center. Minnesota staggers in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.

Minnesota came up short against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, falling 122-112. The Timberwolves' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of SG Jarrett Culver, who had 26 points, and SF Andrew Wiggins, who posted a triple-double on 18 points, 11 dimes, and ten rebounds. That's Wiggins' first triple-double of the season.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Denver had to settle for a 115-107 loss against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. The losing side was boosted by PF Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and ten boards.

The losses put the Timberwolves at 15-27 and Denver at 29-13. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Minnesota enters the matchup with 8.55 steals per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. But the Nuggets come into the contest boasting the third fewest steals given up per game in the league at 6.9. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Timberwolves are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Denver have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Minnesota.