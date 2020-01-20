Timberwolves vs. Nuggets: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Timberwolves vs. Nuggets basketball game
Who's Playing
Denver @ Minnesota
Current Records: Denver 29-13; Minnesota 15-27
What to Know
A Northwest Division battle is on tap between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Target Center. Minnesota staggers in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.
Minnesota came up short against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, falling 122-112. The Timberwolves' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of SG Jarrett Culver, who had 26 points, and SF Andrew Wiggins, who posted a triple-double on 18 points, 11 dimes, and ten rebounds. That's Wiggins' first triple-double of the season.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Denver had to settle for a 115-107 loss against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. The losing side was boosted by PF Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and ten boards.
The losses put the Timberwolves at 15-27 and Denver at 29-13. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Minnesota enters the matchup with 8.55 steals per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. But the Nuggets come into the contest boasting the third fewest steals given up per game in the league at 6.9. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Timberwolves are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 218
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Minnesota.
- Dec 20, 2019 - Denver 109 vs. Minnesota 100
- Nov 10, 2019 - Denver 100 vs. Minnesota 98
- Apr 10, 2019 - Denver 99 vs. Minnesota 95
- Mar 12, 2019 - Denver 133 vs. Minnesota 107
- Feb 02, 2019 - Denver 107 vs. Minnesota 106
- Nov 21, 2018 - Denver 103 vs. Minnesota 101
- Apr 11, 2018 - Minnesota 112 vs. Denver 106
- Apr 05, 2018 - Denver 100 vs. Minnesota 96
- Dec 27, 2017 - Minnesota 128 vs. Denver 125
- Dec 20, 2017 - Minnesota 112 vs. Denver 104
- Feb 15, 2017 - Minnesota 112 vs. Denver 99
- Jan 22, 2017 - Minnesota 111 vs. Denver 108
- Dec 28, 2016 - Denver 105 vs. Minnesota 103
- Nov 03, 2016 - Denver 102 vs. Minnesota 99
- Jan 06, 2016 - Denver 78 vs. Minnesota 74
- Dec 15, 2015 - Denver 112 vs. Minnesota 100
- Dec 11, 2015 - Denver 111 vs. Minnesota 108
- Oct 30, 2015 - Minnesota 95 vs. Denver 78
