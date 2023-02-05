Who's Playing
Denver @ Minnesota
Current Records: Denver 37-16; Minnesota 28-27
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at Target Center. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.
Denver took their contest against the Atlanta Hawks this past Saturday by a conclusive 128-108 score. It was another big night for Denver's point guard Jamal Murray, who shot 7-for-12 from downtown and finished with 41 points, seven assists and five boards. Murray's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 32 points. Murray's points were the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, Minnesota came up short against the Orlando Magic this past Friday, falling 127-120. A silver lining for Minnesota was the play of point guard D'Angelo Russell, who posted a double-double on 29 points and ten rebounds in addition to six dimes.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Denver is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Denver's victory lifted them to 37-16 while Minnesota's loss dropped them down to 28-27. Allowing an average of 115.22 points per game, the Timberwolves haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Denver have won 19 out of their last 29 games against Minnesota.
- Jan 18, 2023 - Denver 122 vs. Minnesota 118
- Jan 02, 2023 - Minnesota 124 vs. Denver 111
- Apr 01, 2022 - Minnesota 136 vs. Denver 130
- Feb 01, 2022 - Minnesota 130 vs. Denver 115
- Dec 15, 2021 - Minnesota 124 vs. Denver 107
- Oct 30, 2021 - Denver 93 vs. Minnesota 91
- May 13, 2021 - Denver 114 vs. Minnesota 103
- Jan 05, 2021 - Denver 123 vs. Minnesota 116
- Jan 03, 2021 - Denver 124 vs. Minnesota 109
- Feb 23, 2020 - Denver 128 vs. Minnesota 116
- Jan 20, 2020 - Denver 107 vs. Minnesota 100
- Dec 20, 2019 - Denver 109 vs. Minnesota 100
- Nov 10, 2019 - Denver 100 vs. Minnesota 98
- Apr 10, 2019 - Denver 99 vs. Minnesota 95
- Mar 12, 2019 - Denver 133 vs. Minnesota 107
- Feb 02, 2019 - Denver 107 vs. Minnesota 106
- Nov 21, 2018 - Denver 103 vs. Minnesota 101
- Apr 11, 2018 - Minnesota 112 vs. Denver 106
- Apr 05, 2018 - Denver 100 vs. Minnesota 96
- Dec 27, 2017 - Minnesota 128 vs. Denver 125
- Dec 20, 2017 - Minnesota 112 vs. Denver 104
- Feb 15, 2017 - Minnesota 112 vs. Denver 99
- Jan 22, 2017 - Minnesota 111 vs. Denver 108
- Dec 28, 2016 - Denver 105 vs. Minnesota 103
- Nov 03, 2016 - Denver 102 vs. Minnesota 99
- Jan 06, 2016 - Denver 78 vs. Minnesota 74
- Dec 15, 2015 - Denver 112 vs. Minnesota 100
- Dec 11, 2015 - Denver 111 vs. Minnesota 108
- Oct 30, 2015 - Minnesota 95 vs. Denver 78