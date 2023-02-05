Who's Playing

Denver @ Minnesota

Current Records: Denver 37-16; Minnesota 28-27

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at Target Center. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

Denver took their contest against the Atlanta Hawks this past Saturday by a conclusive 128-108 score. It was another big night for Denver's point guard Jamal Murray, who shot 7-for-12 from downtown and finished with 41 points, seven assists and five boards. Murray's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 32 points. Murray's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, Minnesota came up short against the Orlando Magic this past Friday, falling 127-120. A silver lining for Minnesota was the play of point guard D'Angelo Russell, who posted a double-double on 29 points and ten rebounds in addition to six dimes.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Denver is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Denver's victory lifted them to 37-16 while Minnesota's loss dropped them down to 28-27. Allowing an average of 115.22 points per game, the Timberwolves haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won 19 out of their last 29 games against Minnesota.