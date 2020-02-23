Timberwolves vs. Nuggets odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 23 predictions from advanced computer model

A Northwest Division battle is on tap Sunday between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets at 6 p.m. ET at the Pepsi Center. Denver is 38-18 overall and 21-7 at home, while Minnesota is 16-38 overall and 9-15 on the road. Denver is 27-26-3 against the spread this season, while Minnesota is 18-34-2 against the number in 2019-20. Denver is favored by 13-points in the latest Nuggets vs. Timberwolves odds, while the over-under is set at 220. Before entering any Timberwolves vs. Nuggets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 18 on a blistering 35-19 run on all top-rated spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nuggets vs. Timberwolves. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets:

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves spread: Nuggets -13

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves over-under: 220 points

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves money line: Denver -1086, Minnesota +694

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Denver returned from the All-Star break on a down note Friday, being outscored by 12 in the second half en route to a 113-101 loss to Oklahoma City. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 32 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Jamal Murray added 21 points. Jokic leads the Nuggets with 20.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game, while Murray contributes 18.9 points and 4.7 assists per outing.

Despite their most recent setback, the Nuggets will enter Sunday's matchup confident they can earn a victory. That's because Denver is 7-0 in its last seven meetings against Minnesota.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

A depleted Timberwolves squad gave Boston a run Friday, but ultimately fell short 127-117. Karl-Anthony Towns is out with a broken wrist, but Malik Beasley led Minnesota with 27 points. And despite losing nine of their last 10 games, the Timberwolves have been effective on the offensive end of the floor. In fact, Minnesota is averaging 122.6 points per game over its last five contests.

How to make Nuggets vs. Timberwolves picks

The model has simulated Nuggets vs. Timberwolves 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nuggets vs. Timberwolves? And which side of the spread cashes in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.