The Denver Nuggets (42-23) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (37-29) match up in a Western Conference battle on Wednesday. The Timberwolves have put together a five-game winning streak. On Sunday, Minnesota defeated the San Antonio Spurs 141-124. Meanwhile, the Nuggets have won three of their last four matchups. Denver topped the Oklahoma City Thunder 140-127 on Monday. Aaron Gordan (calf) is doubtful, while Nikola Jokic (elbow/ankle) and Jamal Murray (ankle) are probable for Denver. Rudy Gobert (back) is questionable for Minnesota.

Tipoff from Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., is at 10 p.m. ET. The Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Nuggets vs. Timberwolves odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 236. Before locking in any Timberwolves vs. Nuggets picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets spread: Denver -3.5

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets over/under: 236 points

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets money line: Denver -169, Minnesota +142

MIN: Timberwolves are 30-35-1 against the spread this season

DEN: Nuggets are 32-32-1 against the spread this season

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Guard Anthony Edwards is a smooth three-level scorer with the strength to finish in the lane. He ranks fourth in the NBA in points (27.2) with six rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He also knocks down 40% of his 3-point attempts. In the Jan. 25 win over the Nuggets, Edwards finished with 34 points and nine dimes.

Forward Julius Randle gives the Timberwolves a playmaker who can create his own shot and be a sound rebounder. Randle logs 18.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He's finished with a double-double in two of his last three games. On March 5 against the Charlotte Hornets, 25 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Jokic thrives in multiple areas on the court. He can score, rebound, and dish out assists with ease. He's second in the league in assists (10.5) while being third in both points (28.9) and rebounds (13). In his last outing, Jokic racked up 35 points, 18 rebounds and eight assists.

Murray has been a crafty floor spacer who has the ability to put the ball on the deck. He averages 21.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. Murray has scored 24-plus points in four of the last six outings. In Monday's win over the Thunder, Murray poured in 34 points, four rebounds, and six assists.

