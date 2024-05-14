The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves are tied, 2-2, in their second-round NBA playoff series ahead of a pivotal Game 5 on Tuesday night. The Wolves stormed out to a 2-0 series lead with two wins on the road in Denver before the reigning champs battled back to tie the series with a pair of road victories of their own. It's now essentially a best-of-three series for a spot in the Western Conference Finals.

The Nuggets were blown out in Game 2 of this series before bouncing back over the weekend. The 2023 champs looked more like themselves in Games 3 and 4.

"Game 2 definitely woke us up," Jamal Murray said after the Game 4 win. "We realized we can't hold ourselves back."

Murray's half-court buzzer-beater capped an absurd end-of-the-first half run on Sunday. Murray finished with 19 points in Game 4, while Nikola Jokic looked like the MVP, scoring 35 points and adding seven rebounds and seven assists. Anthony Edwards had a game-high 44 points for the Wolves, but Karl-Anthony Towns struggled in Game 4 with 13 points on 5-of-18 shooting.

Here's what to know about Tuesday's Game 5.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves schedule, scores

All times Eastern | * If necessary

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, Game 5

Where to watch

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET | Date: Tuesday, May 14

Location: Ball Arena -- Denver

TV channel: TNT | Streaming: Watch TNT, Max

Storylines

There has not been any home-court advantage in this series. Both teams have two road wins so far, with one blowout and one more closely contested. So does Denver have the momentum heading into Game 5? Edwards doesn't think so.

"I don't think they got any momentum," Edwards told reporters after Sunday's loss. "We won two games, they won two games. At this point, it's just whoever wins two games. I don't know how people look at it, but I look at it like I'm happy. We're competing at the highest level, and I'm smiling about it because I'm happy, I'm ready to go play. If we played tomorrow, I'd be ready."

The Nuggets are 4-0 in Game 5s dating back to the start of last postseason. That mark includes a series-clinching win against the Wolves at Ball Arena in the first round last year.

Prediction

Opening series odds: Nuggets -185, Wolves +155

Series odds after Game 4: Nuggets -180, Wolves +150

The Nuggets have shown incredible fight in the last two games, highlighting why they're the reigning champions. Nikola Jokic was obviously the standout, but Aaron Gordon's near triple-double numbers are a positive sign for a Denver team that looked a bit lost in the first two games of this series. I say all this to say I'm going with the Nuggets to take a 3-2 advantage against the Timberwolves. The pick: Nuggets -4.5