Timberwolves vs. Nuggets: Watch NBA online, live stream info, odds, analysis, TV channel

The second game of TNT's doubleheader will feature a Northwest Division matchup as the Minnesota Timberwolves head out to the Mile High City to take on the Denver Nuggets. The Timberwolves enter the contest at 44-34 on the season, which has them sitting in a tie for seventh place in the Western Conference. As for the Nuggets, they are currently in ninth place in the West, and boast a record of 43-35.

This is the third of four meetings between these two teams, who will also face off on the final day of the regular season. The Timberwolves have taken the first two matchups.

Regular-season games do not get much bigger than the contest between the Wolves at Nuggets on Thursday night. Absolutely nothing has been settled in the Western Conference, where just three games separates the fourth-place Jazz from the 10th-place Clippers. In between are the Wolves and Nuggets, who are each still desperately fighting for a spot in the playoffs.

Currently, the Wolves sit in a tie for seventh place with the Pelicans, but are just one game ahead of the Nuggets, who occupy ninth place. So, clearly, the stakes for this one are huge. A win for the Timberwolves would not only push them two games ahead of the Nuggets, but would also give them the tiebreaker between the two teams. But if the Nuggets win, they'll draw even with the Wolves, and have a chance to even the season series at two games a piece when they meet again on the last day of the season.

Of course, the last playoff spot may not come down to these two teams given how closely bunched everyone is out West, but regardless, each team will be desperate to pick up a win Thursday night.

Unfortunately for the Timberwolves, it appears they will still be without Jimmy Butler, who is moving ever closer to a return.