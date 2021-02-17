Who's Playing
Indiana @ Minnesota
Current Records: Indiana 14-14; Minnesota 7-21
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't won a game against the Indiana Pacers since Oct. 22 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Minnesota is getting right back to it as they host Indiana at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 17 at Target Center. The Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.57 points per matchup.
Minnesota came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, falling 112-104. One thing holding Minnesota back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Malik Beasley, who did not have his best game: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 4-for-15, 11-point finish.
Meanwhile, Indiana fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Chicago Bulls on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 120-112. Despite the loss, the Pacers had strong showings from point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 15 boards in addition to five dimes, and point guard T.J. McConnell, who had 19 points.
The Timberwolves are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Minnesota, who are 13-14-1 against the spread.
The losses put Minnesota at 7-21 and Indiana at 14-14. Minnesota is 5-15 after losses this season, Indiana 7-6.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pacers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Indiana have won seven out of their last ten games against Minnesota.
- Jan 17, 2020 - Indiana 116 vs. Minnesota 114
- Jan 15, 2020 - Indiana 104 vs. Minnesota 99
- Feb 28, 2019 - Indiana 122 vs. Minnesota 115
- Oct 22, 2018 - Minnesota 101 vs. Indiana 91
- Dec 31, 2017 - Minnesota 107 vs. Indiana 90
- Oct 24, 2017 - Indiana 130 vs. Minnesota 107
- Mar 28, 2017 - Minnesota 115 vs. Indiana 114
- Jan 26, 2017 - Indiana 109 vs. Minnesota 103
- Dec 26, 2015 - Indiana 102 vs. Minnesota 88
- Nov 13, 2015 - Indiana 107 vs. Minnesota 103