Who's Playing

Indiana @ Minnesota

Current Records: Indiana 14-14; Minnesota 7-21

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't won a game against the Indiana Pacers since Oct. 22 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Minnesota is getting right back to it as they host Indiana at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 17 at Target Center. The Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.57 points per matchup.

Minnesota came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, falling 112-104. One thing holding Minnesota back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Malik Beasley, who did not have his best game: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 4-for-15, 11-point finish.

Meanwhile, Indiana fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Chicago Bulls on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 120-112. Despite the loss, the Pacers had strong showings from point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 15 boards in addition to five dimes, and point guard T.J. McConnell, who had 19 points.

The Timberwolves are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Minnesota, who are 13-14-1 against the spread.

The losses put Minnesota at 7-21 and Indiana at 14-14. Minnesota is 5-15 after losses this season, Indiana 7-6.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pacers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Indiana have won seven out of their last ten games against Minnesota.