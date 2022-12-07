Who's Playing
Indiana @ Minnesota
Current Records: Indiana 13-11; Minnesota 11-12
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers haven't won a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves since April 7 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Pacers are staying on the road to face off against Minnesota at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Target Center. Indiana isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
The Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Indiana proved too difficult a challenge. Indiana came out on top against Golden State by a score of 112-104. Indiana's point guard Andrew Nembhard was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and almost finishing with a triple-double on 31 points, 13 assists, and eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves came up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Saturday, falling 135-128. Point guard D'Angelo Russell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 27 points and six assists.
Indiana's win lifted them to 13-11 while Minnesota's defeat dropped them down to 11-12. Allowing an average of 115.92 points per game, the Pacers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Timberwolves are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won nine out of their last 15 games against Minnesota.
- Nov 23, 2022 - Minnesota 115 vs. Indiana 101
- Feb 13, 2022 - Minnesota 129 vs. Indiana 120
- Nov 29, 2021 - Minnesota 100 vs. Indiana 98
- Apr 07, 2021 - Indiana 141 vs. Minnesota 137
- Feb 17, 2021 - Indiana 134 vs. Minnesota 128
- Jan 17, 2020 - Indiana 116 vs. Minnesota 114
- Jan 15, 2020 - Indiana 104 vs. Minnesota 99
- Feb 28, 2019 - Indiana 122 vs. Minnesota 115
- Oct 22, 2018 - Minnesota 101 vs. Indiana 91
- Dec 31, 2017 - Minnesota 107 vs. Indiana 90
- Oct 24, 2017 - Indiana 130 vs. Minnesota 107
- Mar 28, 2017 - Minnesota 115 vs. Indiana 114
- Jan 26, 2017 - Indiana 109 vs. Minnesota 103
- Dec 26, 2015 - Indiana 102 vs. Minnesota 88
- Nov 13, 2015 - Indiana 107 vs. Minnesota 103