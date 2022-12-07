Who's Playing

Indiana @ Minnesota

Current Records: Indiana 13-11; Minnesota 11-12

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers haven't won a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves since April 7 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Pacers are staying on the road to face off against Minnesota at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Target Center. Indiana isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

The Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Indiana proved too difficult a challenge. Indiana came out on top against Golden State by a score of 112-104. Indiana's point guard Andrew Nembhard was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and almost finishing with a triple-double on 31 points, 13 assists, and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves came up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Saturday, falling 135-128. Point guard D'Angelo Russell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 27 points and six assists.

Indiana's win lifted them to 13-11 while Minnesota's defeat dropped them down to 11-12. Allowing an average of 115.92 points per game, the Pacers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Timberwolves are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indiana have won nine out of their last 15 games against Minnesota.