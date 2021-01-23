Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Minnesota
Current Records: New Orleans 5-9; Minnesota 3-11
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves and the New Orleans Pelicans are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (9-9), but not for long. The Timberwolves are getting right back to it as they host New Orleans at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 23 at Target Center. While the odds are definitely not in Minnesota's favor, at least they'll be on their home court in front of their own fans.
The game between Minnesota and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday was not particularly close, with Minnesota falling 116-98. Minnesota was down 92-67 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Malik Beasley (17 points) and Shooting guard Jarrett Culver (15 points) were the top scorers for Minnesota.
Meanwhile, the Pelicans received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 129-118 to the Utah Jazz. Shooting guard Eric Bledsoe wasn't much of a difference maker for New Orleans; Bledsoe finished with only eight points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Allowing an average of 116.21 points per game, Minnesota hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pelicans are a big 8-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Minnesota and New Orleans both have nine wins in their last 18 games.
- Mar 08, 2020 - New Orleans 120 vs. Minnesota 107
- Mar 03, 2020 - Minnesota 139 vs. New Orleans 134
- Dec 18, 2019 - New Orleans 107 vs. Minnesota 99
- Feb 08, 2019 - New Orleans 122 vs. Minnesota 117
- Jan 12, 2019 - Minnesota 110 vs. New Orleans 106
- Dec 31, 2018 - New Orleans 123 vs. Minnesota 114
- Nov 14, 2018 - Minnesota 107 vs. New Orleans 100
- Feb 03, 2018 - Minnesota 118 vs. New Orleans 107
- Jan 06, 2018 - Minnesota 116 vs. New Orleans 98
- Nov 29, 2017 - Minnesota 120 vs. New Orleans 102
- Nov 01, 2017 - Minnesota 104 vs. New Orleans 98
- Mar 19, 2017 - New Orleans 123 vs. Minnesota 109
- Feb 10, 2017 - New Orleans 122 vs. Minnesota 106
- Nov 23, 2016 - New Orleans 117 vs. Minnesota 96
- Apr 13, 2016 - Minnesota 144 vs. New Orleans 109
- Feb 27, 2016 - Minnesota 112 vs. New Orleans 110
- Feb 08, 2016 - New Orleans 116 vs. Minnesota 102
- Jan 19, 2016 - New Orleans 114 vs. Minnesota 99