New Orleans @ Minnesota

Current Records: New Orleans 5-9; Minnesota 3-11

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the New Orleans Pelicans are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (9-9), but not for long. The Timberwolves are getting right back to it as they host New Orleans at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 23 at Target Center. While the odds are definitely not in Minnesota's favor, at least they'll be on their home court in front of their own fans.

The game between Minnesota and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday was not particularly close, with Minnesota falling 116-98. Minnesota was down 92-67 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Malik Beasley (17 points) and Shooting guard Jarrett Culver (15 points) were the top scorers for Minnesota.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 129-118 to the Utah Jazz. Shooting guard Eric Bledsoe wasn't much of a difference maker for New Orleans; Bledsoe finished with only eight points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Allowing an average of 116.21 points per game, Minnesota hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

The Pelicans are a big 8-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Minnesota and New Orleans both have nine wins in their last 18 games.