Timberwolves vs. Pelicans odds, line, spread: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 35-19 roll

A day after deciding to keep Anthony Davis for the rest of the season but trade sharp-shooter Nikola Mirotic, the New Orleans Pelicans look to snap a four-game home losing streak. The Pelicans (24-31) play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-29) on Friday. Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. Minnesota has lost three in a row and five of six, but remain within four games of the final playoff spot in the West. New Orleans is a five-point favorite in the latest Pelicans vs. Timberwolves odds, with the over-under for total points scored at 233.5.

Keeping and playing Davis, who has announced that he doesn't intend to sign a long-term deal with New Orleans, is a risk the Pelicans appear to be willing to take. Davis, who leads New Orleans in scoring (29.3 points per game), rebounding (13.3), steals (1.3) and blocked shots (2.6), was on fire before being sidelined by a finger injury suffered on Jan. 18. He had scored 30 or more points in eight of 10 games, including 48 against Dallas and 46 against the Clippers. He was also owning the boards, hauling in 26 at Brooklyn and 18 at Golden State.

The Pelicans, who are coming off a 125-120 win at Chicago on Wednesday, are 4-0 against the spread following an ATS win.

But just because Davis, who is expected to be in the lineup Friday, has been dominant doesn't guarantee New Orleans will cover the Pelicans vs. Timberwolves spread Friday.

The Timberwolves have dominated the series the past two seasons, winning six of seven, including the past three played in New Orleans, and are 2-1 against the Pelicans this season. Minnesota is also 6-1 ATS in the past seven meetings.

Karl-Anthony Towns (22.9 ppg) continued his blistering play in Thursday's loss at Orlando, scoring 27 points. The center has scored no fewer than 23 points nine times in the past 10 games. Andrew Wiggins also added 23 points against the Magic and has scored 21 or more points in four of his past seven games. The Timberwolves have also held their own in the second of back-to-back games this season, going 3-3

