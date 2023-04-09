The Minnesota Timberwolves will square off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Target Center. Minnesota is 41-40 on the season, while New Orleans is 42-39 and both could see their seed in the Western Conference swing dramatically with a win and some help. The Timberwolves are currently the No. 9 seed but could move as high as No. 7 with a win. Meanwhile, the Pelicans are the No. 8 seed but could move as high as No. 5 and out of the NBA play-in tournament with a win and losses by the Lakers, Warriors and Clippers.

The Timberwolves are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Pelicans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 227.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans spread: Timberwolves -2.5

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans money line: Minnesota -145, New Orleans +122

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans over/under: 227 points

Why the Pelicans can cover

New Orleans certainly has plenty to play for with a win setting the Pelicans up to potentially get out of the 2023 NBA play-in tournament and straight into the actual postseason. The Pelicans will be without Zion Williamson, who has only played in 29 games all season while battling injuries.

However, they will have CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas available and they're one of the hottest teams in the NBA with wins in nine of their last 11 games. New Orleans is also 8-2-1 against the spread during that span and is 2-1 overall this season against Minnesota.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

The Timberwolves have lost two of their three head-to-head meetings with the Pelicans this season but they did manage to cover the spread in two of those three contests. That includes a 111-102 win as 2.5-point road underdogs in the most recent matchup on Jan. 25 without Karl-Anthony Towns in the lineup.

Anthony Edwards had 37 points in that victory and now the Timberwolves will have Towns back, as he's played in each of the team's last five games. The three-time NBA All-Star has had at least 20 points in four of those five contests and he should play a pivotal role on Sunday.

