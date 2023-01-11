The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-21) will be looking to extend their four-game winning streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (11-33) on Wednesday night. Minnesota has won all four of those games by at least seven points, including a 104-96 win against Houston on Sunday. Detroit has lost three straight games and is coming off a 147-116 loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Little Caesars Arena. Minnesota is favored by 7 points in the latest Pistons vs. Timberwolves odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 230.

Pistons vs. Timberwolves spread: Pistons +7

Pistons vs. Timberwolves over/under: 230 points

Pistons vs. Timberwolves money line: Detroit +222, Minnesota -278

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit already picked up one win against Minnesota this season, recording a 116-104 victory on New Year's Eve by outscoring the Timberwolves 66-40 in the second half. Minnesota looked shaky in its win over lowly Houston on Sunday, trailing by as many as 20 points in the first half. The Timberwolves were still behind heading into the fourth quarter, having to hold the Rockets to 15 points in the final period to escape with a win.

Bojan Bogdanovic, who scored a team-high 28 points in Detroit's win over Minnesota last month, missed Tuesday's game against Philadelphia due to left calf soreness and is questionable for this contest. Bogdanovic leads Detroit with 21.0 points per game, stepping up in place of an injured Cade Cunningham. Minnesota has only won twice in its last nine road games, so it may not necessarily deserve to be a heavy favorite on Wednesday. The Wolves remain without their best player in Karl-Anthony Towns (calf), while leading scorer Anthony Edwards (hip) is questionable.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Detroit has lost four of its last five games by double digits and is dealing with as many injuries as any team in the NBA. The Pistons gave up a season-high 147 points in their 31-point loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday, marking the 10th time this season that they have allowed 130 points. Nerlens Noel, who had only appeared in nine games all season, was forced to start at center due to the depleted roster.

Minnesota has won each of its four games this month, as D'Angelo Russell scored 22 points and Edwards added 21 points in Sunday's win against Houston. The Timberwolves have a chance to get back to the .500 mark overall this season with a win on Wednesday. They have covered the spread in four of their last five games, while Detroit has only covered once in its last five games. In addition to Bogdanovic sitting on Tuesday, big men Jalen Duren (ankle), Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) and Marvin Bagley III (hand) all were inactive, which could leave Detroit shorthanded again on Wednesday.

