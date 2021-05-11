The Detroit Pistons will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 20-49 overall and 13-20 at home, while Minnesota is 21-47 overall and 9-26 on the road. The Timberwolves have won the last two meetings between the teams, both in the last two seasons.

Minnesota is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Pistons vs. Timberwolves odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 228. Before entering any Timberwolves vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Pistons vs. Timberwolves spread: Pistons +7.5

Pistons vs. Timberwolves over-under: 228 points

Pistons vs. Timberwolves money line: Minnesota -270, Detroit +230



What you need to know about the Pistons

On Sunday, the Pistons lost to the Chicago Bulls at home, 108-96. Isaiah Stewart had 19 points along with seven rebounds. Detroit has the worst record in the Eastern Conference, one game behind Cleveland for the 14th spot. The Pistons also won 20 games last season, which was the team's worst campaign since 1994.

Detroit has lost six of its last seven games. Mason Plumlee (rest), Frank Jackson (ankle), Jerami Grant (knee), Cory Joseph (ankle), Wayne Ellington (calf), Josh Jackson (tooth) and Hamidou Diallo (health and safety protocols) will not play on Tuesday.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves pummeled the Orlando Magic, 128-96 on the road. Minnesota raced out to a 74-44 halftime lead. Karl-Anthony Towns, had 27 points in addition to nine boards. The Timberwolves snapped a three-game losing streak with the victory.

Anthony Edwards had 16 points and 10 rebounds on Sunday. Juancho Hernangomez (quadriceps) is questionable for Tuesday's game. Minnesota has won just 40 games in the last two seasons.

